Trump campaign refuses to submit statement for Oregon voters' 2024 flyer





PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) A statement from former President Donald Trump will not appear in Oregon's voter flyer after the Trump campaign refused to submit one before the May primary election, according to the office from the Oregon Secretary of State.

The Trump campaign did not provide the secretary of state's office with a reason for not submitting a statement, officials said.

The Republican front-runner will still appear on the Oregon ballot and on the list of Republican candidates in the voter pamphlet. However, an asterisk will appear next to his name in the brochure to indicate that he did not submit a declaration, officials said.

The Secretary of State's Division of Elections publishes the election pamphlet for each state primary, general, and special election and mails a copy to every household in the state.

To submit a statement for the Oregon Voter Pamphlet, presidential candidates must pay $3,500, according to the Oregon State Voter Pamphlet Handbook.

The Secretary of State's office explained that this was not the first time a presidential candidate failed to submit a statement for the flyer intended for Oregon voters.

Since 2012, this has happened three times when presidential candidates John Kasich, Tulsi Gabbard and Rand Paul refused to provide statements, officials said.

On March 13, Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade released a list of presidential candidates who will appear on the primary ballot.

The list includes Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Marianne Williamson and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The preliminary list of presidential candidates included Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who has since suspended his presidential bid in early March.

Both parties will hold closed-door primaries in 2024, meaning an Oregon voter must be registered with that party by April 30 to vote in the primary election.

Oregon's primary election will be held on May 21, followed by the general election on November 5.

