Lies, ideology and repression: China seals the fate of a failed state in Hong Kong | Simon Tisdal

SOh goodbye, Hong Kong. The vibrant and pulsating city-state that grew, under British rule, to become one of the world's largest financial, commercial, cultural and tourist centers, was finally brought to heel. Bullied, mistreated, silenced. Trust Xi Jinping, the dementor president of China, to suck out all the joy. Last Wednesday was the UN International Day of Happiness. But it was a sad, bad day for Hong Kong.

That's when residents learned that Hong Kong's puppet legislature, acting on orders from Beijing, had unanimously abolished their right to think, speak and act freely. Eating noodles is now a seditious act, if the noodles have secret foreign connections. Under new security laws, known as Article 23, life in prison awaits those who challenge the northern giant.

Salute the lawsJohn Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong whose approval rating is at an all-time high reached new heights of paranoia. These measures would enable Hong Kong to put an end to espionage activities, conspiracies and traps by intelligence units and infiltration by enemy forces. Translated, this means locking up ordinary people who dare to speak their minds. Unfortunately, most no longer do this.

Article 23 is the definitive confirmation of China's shocking lack of trust in Britain. Beijing made a solemn commitment, 40 years ago, to respect the autonomy of Hong Kong. The 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration agreed that the principle of one country, two systems would remain in force for at least 50 years after the 1997 handover. China has given its word. His word proved worthless.

Hong Kong was undoubtedly the helpless plaything of imperialists and colonialists since Lord Palmerston, but it flourished

Such harsh truths are not welcome in Xi country. Spokesman Bi Haibo of the Chinese embassy in London says they reflect a colonial mentality. It's a cheap way to dismiss all criticism, and in this case, inaccurate. For many, if not most, Hong Kongers, colonial life in the years before the handover was probably preferable to Xi's unsmiling rule.

Just take a quick look at the story. Hong Kong, a colony from 1842 until it was renamed a dependent territory of the United Kingdom in 1983, was undoubtedly the helpless toy of imperialists and colonialists since Lord Palmerston. The Opium Wars were a national disgrace to the United Kingdom. The exploitation of local populations in the 19th century and the successive and forced land grabs were shameful.

Yet Hong Kong flourished as a trading center and gateway to the Far East, secure (except for Japanese occupation from 1941 to 1945) under the aegis of the empire. From a barren island rock, the skyscrapers of a booming metropolis appeared. Although deprived of all their democratic rights, its people eventually prospered. Many people from mainland China have settled there.

Today, under the dead hand of Xi's characteristic revanchism, conformity and intimidation, life is being ripped from Hong Kong by one blatant injustice after another.

Consider the case, far from isolated, of 12 people sentenced this month to sentences of up to seven years in prison for their participation in pro-democracy protests in 2019. Or consider the fate of the so-called Hong Kong 47, prosecuted in non-judicial proceedings. jury trial for the organization of free elections. And then there is the infamous case of Jimmy Lai, former editor of the suppressed newspaper Daily Apple newspaper, tried for alleged collusion with foreign forces.

The relentless and baseless persecution of Lai, a British citizen, has become a powerful symbol of the Chinese government's arrogance and impunity. In January, the UN expressed deep concern that key incriminating evidence had been obtained under torture. Yet the Lais Kafka-style ordeal, another form of torture, continues despite everything.

With security repression, foreign companies are considering leaving, investments are drying up, the city's economy is languishing

The adoption of Article 23, supplementing the famous National Security Law of 2020, gives carte blanche to Xi's lackeys in Hong Kong and beyond. The law's granting of extraterritorial powers endangers exiles everywhere. A torrent of international criticism last week was scornfully dismissed by Beijing as slander, as if it were a personal affront to the great helmsman.

Chinese officials surely realize, and perhaps do not care, that their laughable excessive security crackdown is accelerating Hong Kong's decline. Foreign companies are considering leaving, investments are drying up, the city's economy is withering. Businesses are concerned about vague, catch-all definitions of espionage and state control of information flows, data and commercial courts.

China's post-pandemic economic slump, exacerbated by Xi's private sector squeeze, is adding to Hong Kong's woes. The stock market has lost almost half its value in three years. The real estate sector is in crisis, besieged by debt and rising interest rates. For many in Asia, Singapore is the new commercial destination of choice.

In the world of media and art, strict censorship intensifies the cold and brain drain. Artists are joining an exodus of young professionals. Around 154,000 Hong Kongers had received visas for Great Britain alone, since September last year. Yet Xi's destructive and regressive policies remain beyond public reproach, as seen during this month's two parliamentary sessions in Beijing.

The robot-like delegates carefully avoided any mention of Xi's serial errors. Premier Li Qiang even canceled the usual press conference rather than facing questions. Instead, China's official annual bulletin praised the sound directions of Xi Jinping Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. [and] the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Do these bleating herds of sheepish courtiers have any idea how stupid and anachronistic this sounds? Probably not.

Hong Kong's long farewell is a cautionary tale for the modern era. An imperfect but totemic success crushed by an outdated ideology, hypernationalism and the new emperor of Beijing. Britain and its friends have failed miserably to protect the former colony. Hong Kong, as it was, is over. But it does not stop there.

Xi is adamant: Taiwan is next. The West cannot afford to fail again.