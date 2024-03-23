The Prime Minister is safe for now, but an epic Tory wipeout looms

After a week in which Tory conspiracies once again reached fever pitch, the last few days have brought relative calm to 10 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak has been buoyed by a surprisingly large fall in inflation and at the end of this week the burning question at Westminster was whether or not the new England football shirt would be woken up.

No one in the Conservative Party seriously thinks the Prime Minister could be ousted in the near future, especially not before local elections in May, and MPs calling for stability have not drowned out potential rebels.

A government aide summed up the message: Getting rid of the Prime Minister is just fucking madness, and the public will think we're even more mental than them anyway.

But that doesn't mean all is well for Mr Sunak. If current polls are anything to go by, the Conservatives are still on course for an electoral wipeout of epic proportions, and week after week Number 10 faces a series of challenges, such as getting the program up and running migration from Rwanda after two years of delay.

Veterans of the Boris Johnson era say the scene at Westminster is now eerily familiar with how the ex-prime minister saw his political authority exhausted in the first half of 2022. One of his former advisers said I : I remember what it was like, feeling constantly under siege, like every week of survival was a victory. And that's what it looks like now.

Ministers and party strategists say their best chance of securing a shock Tory victory is to highlight the supposed risks of electing a Labor government, given polls which show Sir Keir Starmer less popular than previous opposition leaders who have found themselves in Downing Street.

Everyone is screwed at the moment, a No 10 source said. They don't like the government, but they don't like Keir Starmer either. I honestly think that when we launch the campaign and the public starts paying attention, things will start to improve.

But one minister commented: Until recently I thought we could win the election, but now we would need everything to go well. And we will have to put an end to all the infighting. Our best chance is to focus on leadership. Who do you want to lead? Because I only met one person who actually wanted Starmer to be Prime Minister. Some colleagues think that we could relax by entering into opposition, but we would not be excluded for five years, we would be excluded for ten years.

Another MP echoed the call for fewer internal battles, saying: We must continue to fight as if we are going to win the next general election, and that is why my colleagues disappoint me so much. What's the point of being here if you don't have the ambition to keep all of this?

They also criticized suggestions from some Conservatives that Mr Sunak should end the party's suffering by holding an election as soon as possible. I don't understand why anyone would want to have an election when they are 20 points behind, said the MP. I . It's like taking the gun out of the executioner's hands and pulling the trigger yourself.

Ministers avoided a pre-Easter showdown with the House of Lords over Rwanda instead of trying to force through the bill to put deportation flights on the statute book before Parliament begins its recess. three weeks on Monday, the pressure and traction between the two chambers will not resume until mid-April.

For some MPs, the value of this policy is more symbolic than practical, meaning they are not worried about the latest delay. No one really thinks flights to Rwanda will stop boats in summer, a backbencher argued. That's not the point. It's a corner problem. It's about being able to show voters that we have a plan, and Labor don't.

The Prime Minister's inner circle remains fiercely loyal to him, many having worked for him at the Treasury and sharing the bruising experience of the leadership election where he lost to Liz Truss.

But outside Downing Street he has few firm supporters. The problem is that many people in the party simply don't like Rishi, dating back to his days as chancellor, a government official warned. If you talk to him about your own area of ​​expertise, he sometimes acts like he knows more about that area than you do. A minister said: It doesn't matter if Rishi doesn't have a real vision, which he doesn't, as long as he is surrounded by people with a vision. But he doesn't have that either.

Thoughts are already turning to the future, with most Conservatives admitting it is likely the party will lose power by the end of this year and are looking for a new leader (the fifth change in just over seven years , after David Cameron took the reins). for 11 years).

One MP said: What we want, what everyone wants in the next election, is for this loss to be as small as possible so that you can come back in five years. There is no point in destroying everything and aiming for a defeat in 97, then taking two or three mandates to come back.

A former minister predicted: The battle will be between Kemi, Cleverly and Shapps. And if Kemi becomes a member, she will win.

Others are less optimistic about Kemi Badenoch, arguing that the company secretary's direct, pragmatic attitude too often lapses into rudeness. She will struggle to be chosen as leader because she is not popular within the parliamentary party, a fellow minister has said. Many of her co-workers only had one interaction with her: she belittled them. She thinks she's always right, and if you disagree, then she thinks you just don't understand yet. Another conservative insider summed it up: Kemi is just mean to people.

Penny Mordaunt is another name often thrown into the mix, thanks in part to polls showing the Commons leader as the most popular Conservative with the public and reports from right-wing rebels that they would happily install her as compromise candidate to replace Mr Sunak. if he is ousted before the elections.

But one backbencher commented: The only reason Penny wants to do this now is because she has realized that after the general election she will not win the leadership election. And if we go 20 percent late, she'll lose her seat anyway. Now is his only chance to become leader because after the elections there is no chance. I saw how his operation played out during the leadership race and it was complete bullshit.

They added: The one doing the most maneuvering is Grant Shapps. Everyone does it at least in a relatively subtle way. Grant is not subtle. He constantly invites people for a cup of tea and constantly calls his colleagues. James Cleverly is seen by some as the best option to defend the centrist wing of the party, but one source warned: Cleverly appears to have sacrificed his credibility by joining the Home Office.

Inevitably, talk of Mr Johnson's potential return continues to rage, even though he is no longer an MP, even though those who know him best insist he has no interest in returning to office. political functions. For some Conservatives, particularly those in the wealthy Blue Wall regions of southern England, a return of the former prime minister would be the worst possible outcome.

For many of my constituents, Boris is simply toxic, and Liz is toxic, said one MP. While Rishi is our best asset.