Late children star in the film 1Cm: Indonesian President Joko Widodo brings his grandchildren to watch together





Telisik.net >> Medan The film 1Cm, directed by director Dedy Arliansyah Siregar, was successfully screened in Indonesian cinemas. This film, which involves 32 children, is the best educational film in 2024. What is extraordinary about this film is that the actors are children from Medan or North Sumatra in general. Apart from being entertaining, the acting of the younger generation also conveys many moral and educational messages. Indeed, Indonesian President Joko Widodo took the time to watch the film 1Cm during his visit to Medan some time ago. President Joko Widodo was immortalized with the children of 1Cm Film after grabbing a bar with his grandchildren at Center Point Mall some time ago. (doc) Accompanied by his grandchildren and his son-in-law, the number one of the Republic looked amused as he left Studio XXI Certer Point. On this occasion, the President invited the players to take selfies with him. Well, who would have thought that among the children in the film, it turns out that two of them are the children of the chairman of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) Langkat Regency, M Darwis Sinulingga. Akbar and Cinta, son and daughter of PWI President Langkat Darwis Sinulingga and Sa'adatul Khairat Br Ginting who starred in the film 1Cm. (private doc) The son and daughter of Darwis and Sa'adatul Khairat who were involved in acting were M Anugerah Akbar Sinulingga (10) playing in the red and white team group and Cinta A Rahmah Br Sinulingga (8) years playing as an elite. team member. Akbar, so crazy in the film 1Cm, is a student at MIN-15 Stabat. Meanwhile, Cinta studies at SDIT Stabat. This brother and sister endured filming for over a year. Even though it was their first shoot, they both managed to mimic several of the sins mentioned by the director. Yes, we are proud to be able to finish this film until it arrives in theaters.” » Said Dedy the Director while scratching his head which did not itch. “We are also grateful to Mr. President who supported this film by watching it,” he continued, hoping that this film would finally find a place in the hearts of the public. The film 1Cm was born from the anxiety of parents who saw the large number of children addicted to gadgets. In fact, as crazy as gadgets are, many children are more obedient to cell phones than their parents. Well, the film tells the story of two groups of children who are busy playing with cell phones. Then, we offered them a game. What is the sequel to the film? Please watch it in your favorite theater with your kids and family. (yong) Like that: Critical Load… Related

