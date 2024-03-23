Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for India after successful two-day visit to Bhutan





Thimphu, Mar 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for India after a successful two-day visit to Bhutan where he assured the Himalayan nation of New Delhi's support in its quest for development and pledged to provide Rs 10,000 crore to the Himalayan nation. nation over the next five years.

On Saturday morning, Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurated a modern hospital for women and children built with Indian assistance in Thimphu.

In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Prime Minister Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to greet Prime Minister Modi.

“I am honored by the special gesture of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to come to the airport as I am leaving for Delhi,” Modi posted on X.

“It has been a very special visit to Bhutan. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished personalities of Bhutan. Our talks will add more vigor to the friendship between India and Bhutan. I am also grateful to have been awarded the Order of Druk Gyalpo. “I am very grateful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan,” he wrote on X.

Modi was awarded the Order of Druk Gyalpo on Friday, making him the first foreign head of government to receive the honour.

The award recognizes Modi's contribution to strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership.

PM Modi also spoke about the Bhutanese government's 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) and said, “Our full support and cooperation will be there.”

“Over the next five years, the Indian government will provide support of Rs 10,000 crore in this direction,” he said.

Modi visited Bhutan's King Wangchuck and held talks with Prime Minister Tobgay.

“In Bhutan, we held productive talks with Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay. We reviewed the overall India-Bhutan friendship and agreed to strengthen our development partnership as well as deepen ties cultural”, he wrote during his meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart.

This was Modi's second meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart this month.

Tobgay visited New Delhi last week, his first trip abroad after taking over the top job in January.

The two countries exchanged several MoUs and signed agreements in the areas of energy, trade, digital connectivity, space and agriculture, and finalized the MoU on establishment of rail links between the two countries.

Both Prime Ministers recognized that the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan are a source of strength for both partners and for the region. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen the exceptional and long-standing bilateral ties that exist between the two countries, said a joint statement issued here.

Prime Minister Modi said India remains committed to partnering with Bhutan in its quest to become a high-income nation and meeting the priorities of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Modi also received an audience here with Bhutan's fourth king Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

The Fourth King of Bhutan warmly welcomed the Prime Minister, who in turn thanked the Fourth King for his leadership, vision and contributions towards strengthening India-Bhutan relations.

