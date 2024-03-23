Donald Trump's financial boasting could come back to haunt him





Donald Trump's social media claim that he has “nearly five hundred million dollars in cash” could backfire on him, according to a number of legal experts, with a former Watergate prosecutor calling it ” the stupidest thing he could have done.”

Trump made the statement Friday on his Truth Social website, although his legal team said it was “virtually impossible” for him to pay the $454 million he owes the state of New York after a court found him liable for fraud in a civil case. . Newsweek contacted representatives of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign via email Saturday at 6 a.m. ET. This article will be updated if they decide to comment.

On March 12, Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, after a series of primary victories that focused attention on his policies and his ongoing legal difficulties. The former president has pleaded not guilty in four separate criminal prosecutions and is also involved in numerous civil cases. He denies any wrongdoing.

In an article published on Truth Social on Friday morning, Trump said: “THE THANKS TO YOUR HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE NEARLY FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I WAS INTENDING TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT. “

The move caused confusion as Trump's lawyers on Monday said he was unable to pay the $355 million fine, which with interest increased to $454 million as required. the jugement.

The lawyers instead suggested he pay a lower amount. In a court filing Monday, they said: “Despite our searches in the market, we were unable to obtain a bond for the judgment amount for the defendants for the simple reason that obtaining an appeal bond of $464 million is a practical impossibility under the law. circumstances presented. »

Appearing on CNN, lawyer Nick Akerman, a former Watergate prosecutor, suggested that Trump would likely regret his post on Truth Social.

Akerman said, “I mean, that's the stupidest thing he could have done, putting that on Truth Social, because that's a direct admission on his part that he has money.

“Now, keep in mind, even with that operating money or that liquidity that he's supposed to have, if he doesn't commit and post bail. [New York Attorney General] Letitia James is going to be able to go in and put restraining orders on all of his bank accounts, everything that concerns him, and all of that money is going to be tied up and frozen. So if he really has this money, he should spend it. »

Donald Trump speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16, 2024. On Friday, the former president claimed to have $500 million in cash, despite having difficulty paying $454 million in… Donald Trump speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio on March 16, 2024. Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio on March 16, 2024. On Friday, the former president claimed to have $500 million in cash, despite struggling to pay $454 million in a New York civil fraud case. More KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/GETTY

Speaking to CNN, journalist Kara Scannell said that later on Friday, Trump's legal team added that the $500 million did not refer to the amount the business mogul had.

Speaking to network host Jim Acosta, Scannell said: “His lawyers clarified that statement to me this morning, saying Trump was referring to the money he made running his business, which he disclosed on his campaign forms. But that's not the real amount. of cash he currently has on hand.”

If Trump fails to raise the $454 million on Monday, James could take steps to try to seize some of his assets. The former president said he would appeal the civil fraud verdict, but unless he raises the necessary money, his assets could still be seized while the legal process continues.

