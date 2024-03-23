



ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the US allegedly misused party donations worth $2 million to increase their wealth and carry out propaganda against Pakistan and its institutions.

A news article published in the America Daily Post quoted an Islamabad baed news site as saying that PTI USA chief and Imran Khan advisor Sajjad Burki received $1.8 million in donations, but had sent only $30,000 to Pakistan.

Pursuant to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) exposure, Pakistani-American PTI supporters hired lobbying firms for a period of 45 days, from January 16 to March 1, 2024, including to influence the 2024 general elections in Pakistan and lead a campaign against Pakistani power. armed forces.

The media report claimed that Burki founded the PTI company on 07/11/2018, soon after Imran Khan became Prime Minister.

The document also lists a director, Umer Khan, whose address is 7207 Regency Square Boulevard, Ste 247, Houston, TX 77036. The Secretary of State's file number is 803064729.

Attributing to two PTI insiders in the United States and Pakistan, the report claims that over the past two years, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan received donations from three prominent American businessmen, but that none of these donations was declared or sent to Pakistan.

He also cited “multiple sources” within the PTI claiming that the two leaders had received money from three wealthy Pakistani Americans in the name of Imran Khan, but had not undertaken any audit without anyone knowing what happened to more than $1.8 million received from the three businessmen. as well as more than a dozen professional doctors, engineers and IT experts who support PTI.

Burki formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf USA LIC and used the limited liability company to obtain donations for his party, according to several pieces of evidence and statements from PTI insiders.

The donations were collected on several websites created by the PTI on which no audit has yet taken place. Most of the donations collected in the US reached their personal coffers, said a central PTI leader, now also a member of the National Assembly.

The report said that only a tiny portion was sent to Pakistan to the PTI account without knowing the rest of the money. Party activists are reluctant to question Sajjad Burki because he is close to Aleema Khan and Imran Khan, the PTI insider said.

A casual perusal of the Twitter profiles of Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan reveals that the duo overtly and covertly waged a campaign against the Pakistan Army using multi-dimensional information warfare techniques to attack the credibility of Pakistani institutions.

Since the fall of Imran Khan's government, both leaders have reportedly indulged in anti-Pakistan activities. They post videos on social media with US senators, making false allegations against Pakistani institutions. Both are aided by Shehbaz Gill, former adviser to Imran Khan, in disgrace, and by guitarist Salman Ahmed.

Atif Khan describes himself as a former member of the Prime Minister's Task Force/Focal Person of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis during the PTI government and now a member of the PTI central committee, appointed by Imran Khan from prison. Burki describes himself as the focal person for the United States to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former PTI USA Chairman.

The report claims that according to PTI insiders, several forces, including Burki, do not want Imran Khan out of jail as their businesses would suffer.

Burki, who is also part of Namal University, was considered Imran Khan's close confidant, but his associations with several American politicians with ties to India raise suspicions over his role in PTI leadership USA.

On March 2, Burki shared a video on his Twitter in which he sits with Congresswoman Marya Flores and gives false information about Pakistan's elections.

On February 27, Burki tweeted a letter from Representatives Greg Casar and Susan Wild calling on the Biden administration to refrain from recognizing the democratically elected government in Pakistan.

On February 21, Burki attended a video session with Haider Mehdi and Adil Raja during which all engaged in a disinformation campaign against Pakistani institutions, making false claims without presenting any evidence.

On February 14, Burki tweeted that he was calling on overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to Pakistan, which would harm their families who would be left penniless. Lately, it and many other PTI-affiliated social media outlets have been urging Pakistani expatriates to channel their remittances through informal and mostly illegal channels.

Even Atif Khan's tweets reveal how he is waging a systematic campaign against the Pakistani armed forces without any effort to hide his inclinations.

On March 4, Atif tweeted a video deliberately made to incite the people of Pakistan to resort to violence against their own institutions.

The report states that PTI USA has been using lobbying firms for several years to put pressure on the Pakistani armed forces to end the case against Imran Khan. A senior PTI leader said Sajjad Burki was behind the recruitment of all lobbying firms, mainly to target the Pakistani army and raise funds from forces aligned against Pakistan, including Indian donors working from in cahoots with RAW, the Indian spy agency.

The report also mentions that Pakistani-American PTI supporter Fayaz Qureshi recently hired lobbying firm LGS LLC headed by Stephen Payne. The company received $50,000 for its services related to targeted targeting of Pakistani institutions. The announcement of the agreement was made on the official website of the Department of Justice of the US government.

This was the third consultant hired by the PTI and its supporters in the United States after April 2022, when Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote and was ousted. In March 2023, the PTI hired Praia Consultants, LLC of Washington to support the party's goal. The company was hired for a period of six months for $8,333.00 per month.

In 2022, PTI USA, billed as the New York party of American citizens of Pakistani origin, hired another consultant, Fenton/Arlook. The company was hired for a period of six months at $25,000 per month to manage public and media relations for PTI USA.

Such links of these dubious actors with the US intelligence community have raised eyebrows in Islamabad over the nature of PTI's lobbying efforts, especially those taking place abroad. More recently, PTI leaders have now disassociated themselves from Adil Raja and Haider Mehdi after their links with foreign intelligence services were exposed.

PTI has significant penetration into the Pakistani expatriate community of North Americans. They also fund lobbying efforts, but the community, without knowing that their money was being used for personal projection.

PTI insiders said this approach was detrimental for Pakistan and for the PTI.

The effect of this external lobbying is evident in scrutiny of Pakistan's electoral process through unusually harsh statements from many countries (compared to Bangladesh and Egypt) as well as in one-sided debates in many media spaces, thus putting the legitimacy of the Pakistani political system into question. question.

It is now clear that PTI-affiliated crooks who worked internationally against Pakistan's interests were primarily motivated by financial compensation in terms of stolen donations, rather than ideological considerations.

