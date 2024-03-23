Xi offers condolences to Putin after deadly Moscow terror attack

Smoke from a fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following a shooting in northwest Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. ( Photo: Xinhua)

At least 133 people were killed in a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region city of Krasnogorsk on Saturday. It was the first large-scale terrorist attack targeting civilians in Russia since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and took place a week after Vladimir Putin's re-election.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolences to Russian President Putin following the deadly terrorist attack. Xi stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks, and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to maintain national security and stability.

Putin announced a day of mourning on March 24 in a speech to the nation after the Moscow terrorist attack. Putin called the attack a “barbaric terrorist act” and noted that “our enemies will not divide us.” The Russian president also said that all those responsible would be punished and that four attackers had been found and arrested.

On Saturday, the Chinese Embassy in Russia told media that no reports of injuries or casualties among Chinese citizens had been received and that the embassy would continue to monitor the situation.

Ongoing investigation

According to the official Russian agency RIA Novosti, armed individuals “opened fire with automatic weapons” and “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire.” They “then allegedly fled in a white Renault car,” the press agency said.

Investigators and specialists of the Russian Investigative Committee as well as operational units of the Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Security Service continue their investigative activities on site, the TASS agency reported, citing a source from the Investigative Committee. Russian investigation.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published a video clip of the interrogation of one of the suspected terrorists. The footage shows a bearded man lying on the ground and describing in broken Russian how he was paid to carry out the terrorist attack, RT reported.

The suspect said he committed the crime for money, saying he was promised 500,000 rubles ($5,418), according to RT.

Following the incident, the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in a brief statement published by the IS-affiliated Amaq news agency on Telegram on Friday. But the group provided no evidence to support this claim.

The incident in which armed terrorists shot civilians in a music hall in a Moscow suburb was clearly aimed at civilians. Unlike bombing certain buildings with planes and rockets during wartime, this indicates that a terrorist force has infiltrated Russia, and the situation is quite serious, said Yang Jin, an associate researcher at the Institute for the Study on Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia from the Institute for Russian Studies. Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday.

Current information shows that the terrorists have fled and may still be in Russia, Yang said, noting that although ISIS claims responsibility for the incident, its authenticity remains to be verified and the possibility of attracting the attention cannot be ruled out.

Since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this is the first large-scale terrorist attack targeting ordinary citizens in Russia, which will greatly shock the Russian population and significantly reduce their sense of security. This terrorist attack targeting civilians will indeed have a certain impact on Russia, believes the expert.

Yang also noted that between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 21st century, Russia experienced a wave of terrorist attacks, primarily linked to conflicts between the government and anti-government armed groups like those in Chechnya. However, the current situation is more complex and this event will also have a certain impact on Russia's social stability.

Given the timing and target of this attack, the terrorists may have been preparing for at least a month. The Russian presidential election had just ended and some security measures put in place to ensure the smooth running of the vote had been lifted, which could have led to a relaxation of vigilance and terrorists took advantage of this period to launch their attack, said Li Wei, an expert at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations.

For some reason, the terrorists chose a music hall in the suburbs of Moscow to carry out their attack. There have been several terrorist attacks in Moscow throughout history and the terrorists hoped to create greater impact and panic by attacking the Russian capital, Li said.

Additionally, because the city is a key center of Russia's counterterrorism efforts, terrorists have chosen the suburbs to avoid the tighter security measures of the city center and to have a greater chance of escape, Mr. Li.

The expert also noted that given the number of victims in the terrorist attack, it can initially be concluded that the terrorists fired at least 300 bullets and prepared grenades or incendiary bombs – all this indicates that this was carefully planned.

In response to IS's claims of responsibility for the attack, Li said that IS did indeed have a motive to carry out terrorist attacks. According to publicly available information, ISIS has no branch in Russia and its usual method is to launch suicide attacks.

Given ISIS's history of falsely claiming terrorist attacks in the past, ISIS's current claims may not be true, said Cui Heng, a researcher at China's National Institute for International Exchanges. and judicial cooperation, based in Shanghai.

The expert noted that the possibility of Russian anti-government armed groups, such as the Russian Volunteer Corps, committing this crime cannot be ruled out.

Cui said that if the terrorist attack is found to be related to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Russian military will inevitably launch severe retaliation, which means that the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield will further deteriorate. worsen and deteriorate.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video message posted on Telegram on Friday that kyiv had nothing to do with Friday's attack by gunmen at a Moscow concert hall.

The White House also said Friday that it had no initial indication that Ukraine was involved in the Moscow attack. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was still gathering information and told reporters: “I will disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine “.

Early on March 7, the U.S. Embassy in Russia said it was monitoring reports that extremists were planning to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts. The embassy warned American citizens to avoid large gatherings. But Kirby said Friday that Washington had no prior knowledge of the Moscow attack.

Present their condolences

On Saturday, after the deadly terrorist attack, many Chinese took to the embassy's official Sina Weibo account to express sympathy and solidarity during this difficult time.

The Russian Embassy in China said in a message posted on its official Sina Weibo account: “We have received the condolences of the Chinese people, thank you for your support.”

World leaders also sent a message of condolence following the tragedy.

Following the terrorist attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred on Friday, as stated by his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq. The UN Security Council also denounced the attack as “heinous and cowardly”.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed solidarity with the victims, their families and the Russian people, as reported by AFP and Reuters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a social media post on Saturday that we strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of mourning.