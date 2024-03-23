Connect with us

Politics

Ganjar, losing Indonesian presidential candidate, calls for new elections

Ganjar, losing Indonesian presidential candidate, calls for new elections

 


Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo (left) said the recording of Prabowo Subiantos violated legal and ethical rules. (AP Photo)

JAKARTA: The legal team of losing Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo today filed a lawsuit with the country's Constitutional Court, calling for new elections and the disqualification of Defense Minister Prabowo's winning team Subianto.

Ganjar, a former governor of Central Java backed by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), received 16 percent of the vote in last month's election, behind Defense Minister Prabowo, who won nearly 60% of the votes, and the former governor of Jakarta. Governor Anies Baswedan, who received 25%, according to an official count.