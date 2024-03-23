Donald Trump expected to be $3 billion richer as $464 million anti-fraud bond deadline approaches





Former President Donald Trump is reportedly set to become $3 billion richer after investors approved Trump Media's transformation into a publicly traded company. Trump Media owns and operates the billionaire's social media platform, Truth Social.

This news comes as Trump attempts to post $464 million bail during his fraud trial in New York. The business tycoon recently made a desperate appeal to his supporters to help him raise the funds as the deadline for issuing the bonds approaches.

Why Donald Trump will soon be $3 billion richer

According to CNN, with shareholder approval, a major hurdle has been cleared for a long-delayed merger that would give former President Donald Trump a multibillion-dollar windfall at a time when he is under intense legal and legal pressure. financial.

A preliminary vote total revealed at a meeting showed that most of Digital World Acquisition Corp.'s shareholders. have approved the merger with Trump Media. According to the companies, the merger could be finalized early next week.

Once the merger is finalized, the company will be known as Trump Media & Technology Group. It will also trade under the symbol “DJT,” which is Trump’s initials.

With shares valued at more than $3 billion at current market levels, Trump will own a significant stake in a publicly traded company.

Merger may not solve its cash flow problem due to legal issues

Despite the new merger's many positive aspects for Trump Media, experts believe it won't get Trump out of his current cash crisis.

Speaking to CNN, Matthew Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, said: “[former] President Trump will not be able to monetize this stake right away. »

The deadline for the ex-president to post bond for his $464 million fine is approaching and he risks losing many of his properties and assets. NY AG Letitia James has already made it clear that she is prepared to seize several of Trump's properties if he fails to post bail.

The problem with the ex-president's current merger, experts say, is that the stake is not as liquid as it seems, and Trump would have a hard time turning paper winnings into cash.

Charles Whitehead, a law professor, told the outlet that the 77-year-old's stake in the company was less liquid than his real estate holdings.

The market would also overvalue Trump Media due to the company's fundamentals, meaning it would be difficult for Trump to sell the shares or pledge them as collateral.

Truth Social struggles to retain users

Another problem is that the former president's social media platform, Truth Social, is struggling to retain its users.

According to Similarweb statistics shared with CNN earlier this month, Truth Social's monthly active users in the U.S. on iOS and Android are down 39% year over year. X (formerly known as Twitter) is also declining, although at a slower rate than Truth Social, which is already considerably smaller.

Despite these indicators, Trump Media is still valued at over $6 billion. Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida, believes the current market price is difficult to justify, calling the stock a “meme stock.”

Ritter said: “It is grossly overrated. It is considered a meme stock whose price is separate from the fundamental value. Meme stock investors usually buy based on the stupidest theory of investing: It's overvalued today, but I hope to make money to sell it tomorrow to an even bigger fool, to a even higher price. »

Donald Trump begs MAGA supporters to participate as bond deadline approaches

News of the former president's merger comes after Trump begged his supporters to help him pay out the $464 million as the deadline approaches.

Trump's plea, made through his joint fundraising committee, urged his supporters to donate $20.24 to $3,300 or more. In the post, he also claimed that New York Attorney General Leticia James was after his properties, particularly his Trump Tower.

Showing his displeasure over the possibility of his assets being seized, Trump vehemently stated in the article: “KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS AWAY FROM THE TRUMP TOWER!”

The 77-year-old claimed his legal troubles were a “witch hunt” backed by President Joe Biden, although Biden has previously denied having anything to do with Trump's legal affairs.

“So before the day is over, I am calling on ONE MILLION pro-Trump patriots to step up and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!” Read Trump's message.

Letitia James is ready to seize Donald Trump's assets

The NY AG previously told ABC News reporters that it was prepared to seize Trump's assets if he was unable to raise the funds needed to pay his fine. James noted that his eyes were fixed on the Trump building at 40 Wall Street.

“If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets,” she said.

“We are ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day,” James added.

The AG also criticized the ex-president's claims that his case had “no victims,” ​​emphasizing that “financial frauds are not victimless crimes.”

“He engaged in this massive fraud. It was not just a simple mistake, a slight oversight; the variations are wildly exaggerated and the scale of the fraud was staggering,” James continued. “If an average New Yorker went to a bank and submitted false documents, the government would throw the book at them, and the same should be true for former presidents.”

