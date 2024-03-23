On Pakistan Day, PTI renews commitment to accelerate efforts for 'Haqeeqi Azadi'





Muslims gained independence from British rule for democracy: PTI President Asad Qaiser says no constitution, no rule of law, while Punjab has become a police state. Pakistan is a reality, Khan is a reality, they are like one body, one soul: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrated Pakistan Day with a renewed spirit that it would spare no effort to make Pakistan a truly independent Islamic welfare state, where the constitution and the state of law would reign supreme.

Speaking at a function organized to celebrate Pakistan Day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said March 23 was the day of renewal of the pledge that Muslims of the subcontinent have made peerless and sacrificed themselves to obtain an independent state where they could live their lives freely. where the constitution and the rule would be supreme of law.

He said they fought to break the chains of British subjugation to secure independence and create a truly democratic state. However, the PTI chairman said that despite 84 years, the people of the country were fighting for the restoration of the constitution and respect for the rule of law in the country, like PTI founder Imran Khan, leaders of the party, including women and workers. who are unjustly languishing in prison.

Lawyer Gohar said that like Quaid-e-Azam, Imran Khan also believed in true democracy, as evidenced by his decision to award tickets to party loyalists and appoint him as the president of his party.

He urged the Supreme Court to advise the ECP to make Senate votes verifiable in order to stop selling and buying in Senate elections and make the voting process in the Upper House more transparent.

Speaking on the occasion, senior PTI leader and MP Asad Qaiser said Allama Iqbal was an inspiration to those who awakened the nation, adding that PTI was a beautiful bouquet of unity and harmony in the country.

He said March 23 was the day of renewed commitment, but they should ask themselves whether the goal for which Pakistan was created had been achieved and whether an Islamic welfare state had been formed in Pakistan.

The PTI leader lamented that this was not the Pakistan for which their forefathers made unprecedented sacrifices as the country's constitution was virtually suspended and there was no rule of law in the country, adding that the PTI and its founding president were striving and fighting to make Pakistan a truly independent country where the rule of law reigns and no one can be subjected to oppression and repression.

Asad Qaiser went on to say that Punjab had virtually become a police state, where even public rallies and gatherings were not allowed.

You have insulted the mandate of our people, remember we will not let you sit in peace until we recover the stolen mandate, he vowed.

He made it clear that the time was over when PTI members were forced to join another party, adding that if anyone thought that he would take decisions of his choice and run the affairs of the country according to his free will, he was really wrong. the weather had changed.

I will ask the leadership of my party to hold by-elections; so they should immediately announce the schedule of public rallies in Punjab, the PTI leader added.

Asad Qaiser was clear: do not push us against the wall and drag us to the point of no return.

He said the situation at the borders was very worrying, especially on the Afghan side, requiring the immediate activation of diplomatic channels in order to normalize relations with neighboring countries.

The PTI chief asked the CJP to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and take a decision on merit to punish the real culprits, adding that if a fair investigation was conducted into the incident, it would be established that Mohsin Naqvi and IG Punjab were behind all this. episode.

He went on to say that Imran Khan was the only hope of the nation and only he could take the country out of the current quagmire.

On the occasion, PTI Senator Walid Iqbal said that he joined PTI because Imran Khan was an incorruptible and indisputable leader.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great advocate of women's political participation and Imran Khan fulfilled his dream, which showed practical participation in the February 8, 2024 general elections.

During his speech, the PTI leader highlighted the struggle and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Addressing the event, former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said it was a big day for him as he could see the happiness on the faces of the PTI members who were subdued to the worst brutalities and barbarities over the last two years.

Our leader is in jail because he is fighting to make Pakistan a truly independent country because our forefathers did not make sacrifices for a slave Pakistan, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI senior leader Shehryar Afridi urged that they should not compromise on their self-confidence come what may, as our Allah is enough for us.

Nothing on earth can challenge the determination of Imran Khan and his team, which we have proven and we will become a reality which will become an example for our generation to come, he promised.

The PTI MP said that Imran Khan was the chosen one who would bear all the difficulties but would not compromise under any circumstances.

He called on participants not to be worried or disappointed. I salute the sisters and mothers of the nation who are not content with their conscience and the youth is my pride, Shehryar added.

Let us come together and come together to prove to the whole world that Pakistan is a reality and Imran Khan is a reality and Imran Khan and Pakistan are one body and one soul. The future is ours and inshaullah we will come back soon because they could not compete with us, he vowed.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan's resolution meant “freedom”, but he raised the question whether they deserved to celebrate Pakistan Day while their leaders and women were languishing in the prisons.

He said the PTI founder president had absolutely not told the US, while Quaid-e-Azam had told the same thing to the British viceroy, adding that it was incomprehensible why Imran Khan was in prison.

Ali Muhammad Khan recalled that Imran Khan had declared that he would not give up an inch of Pakistani soil. This was the message on which Colonel Sher Khan and Rashid Minhas embraced martyrdom, but the only difference is that they were in uniform and we are civilians.

He said it was high time to accept the bitter reality that the Pakhtuns of the tribal belt and Balochistan had suffered plunder and were very angry and the nation should accept them and resolve their problems without further delay , otherwise our children would. also suffer.

We must raise our voice against attacks and brutality, said Ali Muhammad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Seemabia Tahir said that Imran Khan was in jail but he was not ready to compromise on Haqeeqi Azadi as he did not seek NRO and stood like a rock on its principled stand of making Pakistan a truly independent state. She highlighted the sacrifices of PTI leaders and workers, who faced difficulties in the last two years but did not leave Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said the nation stood with Imran Khan in his fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and protection of Pakistan, just as Muslims of the subcontinent stood with Quaid -e-Azam for the creation of Pakistan.

Our first demand is to ensure the release of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, PTI leaders including women and workers illegally imprisoned in various jails because the nation has given a verdict in favor of PTI and of Imran Khan despite all the contradictory circumstances and brutalities.

Imran Khan kept saying that he would not bow down to anyone or bow down his nation to any other nation and he kept his promise because when he acceded to the powers, the Pakistanis have been viewed with great respect across the world because he has restored his identity. -the esteem of the country. He said that they should not forget Allah because good days awaited them.

