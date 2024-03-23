Greece denounces provocative remarks by Turkish president on Cyprus

ATHENS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Cyprus should become a Turkish state.
Erdogan defended his country's invasion of Cyprus in 1974, saying there would be no Cyprus problem if Turkish forces had gone further and taken control of the entire state.
The remarks angered Greece, sparking new tensions between the two centuries-old enemies. The Athens government criticized what it called provocative remarks.
Athens authorities attribute the outbursts to Turkey's upcoming local elections and Erdogan's efforts to spoil what opinion polls show are growing gains made by his party's main opponent in the key city of Istanbul.
There is no doubt, Greek Immigration Minister Dimitris Keridis said, that Erdogan will polarize voters in the run-up to the elections and that Erdogan will certainly continue to appeal to the hardline nationalist vote to support his principals. candidates.
Erdogan's remark came this week during an iftar dinner with top military commanders. Turkish media quoted him as saying that if Turkish troops had pushed south, “there would no longer be north or south and Cyprus would be entirely ours.”
The timing of Erdogan's remarks comes as the United Nations explores new ways to restart peace talks on Cyprus, which after 50 years remains divided between a Turkish Cypriot north and a Greek Cypriot south. Since 1974, several efforts by the United Nations and the United States to reunify the island have failed.
However, attempts by Athens and Ankara in recent months to iron out long-standing differences and ease tensions have given the U.N. new motivation to revisit peace talks.
Constantinos Filis, director of the Institute of World Affairs in Athens, said Erdogan's remarks aim to set conditions for his country.
The immediate message he wants to send to the UN is that Turkey is a powerful actor, controlling developments on the ground, and that all efforts must be focused on it if negotiations are to be restarted, he said. Fillis.
Turkey has long supported the permanent partition of Cyprus, a solution that the UN and the international community rejected on the grounds that it would legalize the Turkish invasion of the island in 1974.
It remains to be seen whether Turkey's intransigent stance will derail the latest UN peace efforts.
Greek government officials contacted by VOA nevertheless say the latest conflict with Turkey will not spoil the prime minister's plans to meet Erdogan in high-level talks expected to take place in May.
