



ISLAMABAD:

In a startling revelation, two prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the United States have been accused of misappropriating party funds worth $2 million and orchestrating a campaign against Pakistan and its institutions.

According to a report in the America Daily Post, sourced from an Islamabad-based news website, PTI US chief and Imran Khan advisor Sajjad Burki received a whopping sum of 1.8 million dollars in donations. Shockingly, only a fraction, barely $30,000, is believed to have been repatriated to Pakistan.

As part of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) exposure, it was revealed that Pakistani-American PTI supporters hired lobbying firms for 45 days, specifically from January 16 to March 1, 2024. The aim was reportedly to influence the 2024 general election. Elections in Pakistan and carry out a smear campaign against the country's armed forces.

The report further implicates Burki, stating that he established a PTI company soon after Imran Khan took over as Prime Minister in 2018. The document lists Umer Khan as the director with a specified address in Houston, Texas.

Sources within the PTI, both in the United States and Pakistan, say that over the past two years, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan have received substantial donations from influential Pakistani Americans and businessmen. American affairs, allegedly in the name of Imran Khan. However, none of these donations were declared or transferred to Pakistan. The lack of transparency has raised serious concerns within the party.

It is alleged that Burki used a limited liability company, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf USA LIC, to solicit donations for the PTI. These donations, made via different websites, were never subject to an audit and most of them ended up in personal accounts.

Party activists are reluctant to question Burki as he is close to Aleema Khan and Imran Khan, the PTI insider said.

A senior PTI leader, now also a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), revealed that a significant portion of the funds collected from the US remained in the personal coffers of the accused leaders.

Additionally, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan are accused of engaging in a propaganda campaign against the Pakistani armed forces, using social media platforms and maintaining relationships with US politicians. The allegations suggest that their activities intensified after the fall of Imran Khan's government.

Recent tweets from the accused leaders reveal a systematic attempt to discredit Pakistani institutions and incite violence. Atif Khan, for example, shared a video encouraging unrest, while Burki collaborated with US lawmakers to sow doubt about Pakistan's electoral process.

The report also highlights PTI's engagement with lobbying firms, allegedly to put pressure on Pakistani authorities and close legal cases against Imran Khan. Concerns have been raised about the potential involvement of foreign intelligence services in these lobbying efforts.

Most recently, PTI leaders are now disassociating themselves from social media influencers Adil Raja and Haider Mehdi after their links to foreign intelligence services were exposed.

PTI has significant penetration into the Pakistani expatriate community of North Americans. They also fund lobbying efforts, but the community, without knowing that their money was being used for personal projection.

PTI insiders said this approach was detrimental to both Pakistan and the PTI. The effect of this external lobbying is clearly evident in scrutiny of Pakistan's electoral process through unusually harsh statements from many countries (compared to Bangladesh and Egypt) as well as one-sided debates in many media spaces , thus putting the legitimacy of the Pakistani political system into question. question.

It is now clear that PTI-affiliated crooks who worked internationally against Pakistan's interests were primarily motivated by financial compensation in terms of stolen donations, rather than ideological considerations.

