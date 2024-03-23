Arvind Kejriwal arrested: protesters demand the release of Indian leader Narendra Modi's rival | World News





Hundreds of people are protesting for a second day in the Indian capital to demand the release of a prime ministerial rival ahead of next month's general election. Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi's highest elected official and prominent anti-corruption activist, was arrested by a federal agency Thursday evening. India Directorate of Execution, which is controlled by Narendra Modi government, accused Kejriwal's party and ministers of accepting a billion rupees (£9.5 million) in bribes over the city's alcohol policy. Picture:

Arvind Kejriwal, right, was arrested on Thursday. Photo: AP



A court ordered him to be held in detention until March 28. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – also known as the Common People's Party – denied the “fabricated” allegations and promised he would remain Delhi's chief minister while he fights the case in front of the courts. The AAP is part of an alliance of opposition parties that have banded together to become the main challenger to Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His rivals say the prime minister is using law enforcement to orchestrate a crackdown and harass opponents in the run-up to national elections. Kejriwal's wife Sunita posted a message on behalf of her husband on the AAP X account. Kejriwal reportedly said he was not surprised by his detention as he had “struggled a lot” and warned of “several forces inside and outside India that are weakening the country”. Picture:

Photo: AP



Picture:

Photo: Reuters



Cries of “Kejriwal is the death of Modi” and “Dictatorship will not be tolerated”, demonstrators on Saturday accused the Indian leader of running the country under a state of emergency. This comes after hundreds of AAP supporters and some senior party leaders clashed with police on Friday, who took a number of them away in buses. Read more on Sky News:

“The next pandemic is fast approaching,” warns an expert

Nowhere to go as gang violence spreads in Haitian capital The BJP says law enforcement acts independently of the government, with a spokesperson accusing Kejriwal's party of playing the “victim card”. But critics point out that investigations against rivals who later defected to Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata party have been dropped. Picture:

Narendra Modi is expected to win a third term. Photo: AP



Kejriwal's arrest represents a new setback for the opposition alliance, with the Congress party on Thursday accusing the government of freezing its bank accounts in a tax dispute aimed at paralyzing it. Kejriwal launched the AAP in 2012 and campaigned on a promise to rid India's political system of corruption – with a broom as his party logo.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here In 2023, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP politician Sanjay Singh in connection with the liquor corruption case. Both remain in prison. India's general elections are expected to be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with the results expected to be declared three days later. Mr. Modi is widely expected to win a third term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/arvind-kejriwal-detained-protesters-demand-release-of-rival-to-indian-leader-narendra-modi-13100420 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos