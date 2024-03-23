Donald Trump Jr. is lobbying Trump for these vice presidential nominees





Donald Trump Jr. is pressuring his father to choose a running mate who can take a punch — and hit back even harder, he told the Post.

“What I want in this role is a fighter,” said Trump Jr. “I understand what they’re going to throw at us.

“In 2016, someone needed to balance [the ticket] – that's where Mike Pence made sense, sort of a yin and yang, but [given] “The vicious nature of the swamp and the madness that we see every day, you need someone who can take those hits,” said Trump Jr., 46, the eldest of the former president's five children.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to the media at his father's rally in Charleston, South Carolina. Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. said he plans to take an active role in the 2024 transition team if his father is elected president again. Kimberly Guilfoyle / Instagram

The former first son, who speaks to his father daily, often several times a day, said he pushed people like Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio); Vivek Ramaswamy, biotechnology entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate; and Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host who now hosts a show on X.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both held senior positions at the White House during his final term, but Trump Jr. has said that he and his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, who also remains close to the countryside, had no intention of becoming a second. Javanka” in the West Wing, but that he “would never rule anything out.”

If his father takes over the Oval Office, Trump Jr. said he plans to take a “very active” role in the 2024 presidential transition team, while Guilfoyle will remain focused on fundraising.

“Especially just to make sure we keep some of DC's swamp rats and swamp creatures from getting in there and doing their thing,” he said.

Trump Jr. was coy about who else he wanted around him during the transition, but after some prodding, he mentioned John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence; and Cliff Sims, former special assistant to President Trump, who also wrote a best-selling memoir about his years in the White House in 2019. “Team of Vipers.”

Both men were veterans of Trump Sr.'s first term, something Trump Jr. seemed to prioritize.

Jaredn Kushner and Ivanka Trump both held high-level positions in his father's White House. P.A.

“There are so many great people to choose from now, with the first four years of the administration you have a good understanding of who would be great and loyal and would implement America First policies,” he said. he declared.

Trump Jr.'s father recently warned President Biden that indicting a former president would be a two-way street if he returned to the White House.

[Biden] opened a can of worms that will never leave our country the same again. I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but what you did was a terrible thing, Trump thundered at the New York Young Republicans gala in December.

Donald Trump Jr. frequently engages in high positions around him. Getty Images

But his son called the fire-and-brimstone rhetoric “jokes.”

“He is going to run the country the way it is supposed to be run,” assured Trump Jr. His revenge will be a success for our country.

