Israel reprimands Turkish envoy after Erdoan threatens to 'send Netanyahu to Allah'





Turkish President Recep Erdoan addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan threatened in a message on X on Friday to send Netanyahu to Allah. The latest incendiary remarks from Turkish leaders mark a further deterioration in already tense diplomatic relations between Turkey and Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz quickly reprimanded the Turkish envoy to Israel for Erdogan's threat. “I have asked Israeli Foreign Ministry officials to summon Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following Erdogan's attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threats to send the Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah and to send a clear message to Erdogan,” Katz announced. “You who support the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, are the last one who can talk about God,” added the Israeli Foreign Minister. “There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends. Be silent and ashamed!” Katz said in response to the Turkish president. Erdogan has a long history of hostility toward Israel and is a strong supporter of the terrorist organization Hamas. In September 2023, Erdogan and Netanyahu encounter on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in what seemed at the time to be a diplomatic renaissance in Turkish-Israeli relations. Erdogan's brief embrace of Israel was rooted in Turkish leaders' desire to improve the country's economy through technological and gas cooperation with Israel. However, since the October 7 massacres by Hamas against more than 1,200 Israeli men, women and children, Erdogan has increasingly condemned Israel for its military campaign against the terrorist organization in Gaza. In November, Erdogan said UN chief Antnio Guterres said Israel must be held accountable for war crimes in Gaza. Erdogan has not only refused to condemn Hamas' crimes against Israeli and Gazan civilians, but he also refuses to recognize that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Instead, he adheres to the discourse of Hamas, which presents itself as a resistance movement. In December, the Turkish leader intensified his verbal attacks on Israel by comparing Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. “What is the difference between you (Netanyahu) and Hitler? How do the actions of the Netanyahu government differ from those of Hitler?” » Erdogan asked provocatively. The Israeli Prime Minister castigated Erdogan for his hypocrisy. “Erdoan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us,” Netanyahu said. declared. At the beginning of March, the Turkish leader reaffirmed his support for the terrorist organization Hamas. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them, Erdoan declared. No one can make us call Hamas a terrorist organization, he added. Erdogan Turkey maintains close ties with Hamas and several senior Hamas officials reside in Turkey. Top Hamas terrorists met in Turkey in December to discuss and coordinate the next phase of its aggression against Israel. Erdogan, who at the time called Netanyahu the butcher of Gaza, accused Israel of being both a murderer and a thief.



