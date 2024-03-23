Leo Varadkar defended the entire island of Ireland against Brexit madness





For a small country, Ireland really does produce a lot of very impressive people. With the departure of Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach, one of them is leaving the political scene, although, given his youth and reputation, it seems likely that his career is far from over. Among those who will be relieved to see him go are some of the Tory ministers and prime ministers he led during the Brexit wars. All that money spent on private education and Oxbridge seemed to mean nothing when it came to dealing with the Irish Prime Minister.

Varadkar became Taoiseach a year after the referendum. He already had strong views on what this meant for the Irish border with Northern Ireland, the economic consequences and the threat to peace. A hard border in Ireland could never have come about under his leadership. But let's face it, his task was made considerably easier by the Brexit supporters, with their talk that the border was an Irish or European problem, their sneering that had nothing to do with us, their comradely attitude and even their pathetic bid for the Republic of Ireland to join the United Kingdom. . Strangely, these crazy ideas have not allowed Conservative Prime Ministers to do the same and tell the Brexit hardliners to calm down. Instead, the government fell into knots, while Ireland and the EU stuck to their principles and clashed with British negotiators. The UK was eventually forced to sign a deal guaranteeing no border on the island of Ireland, which meant there would be no border in the Irish Sea, which Boris Johnson had promised wouldn't happen. This further cemented his reputation as a man who could not be trusted and ultimately contributed to his downfall, when even some disappointed Brexit supporters abandoned him. Even though Johnson remained in power, his government stamped its foot, threatening to violate international law and spoil the treaty it had just negotiated with the EU. Varadkar stood firm. In the end, Rishi Sunak was forced to sign the Windsor Framework, promising to do what his predecessors had promised to do in the first place. Varadkar's victory was complete. Since then, the DUP, duped and discredited, has been in crisis. Brexit supporters cry betrayal and promise revenge. But Dublin got exactly what it wanted from the deal and Northern Ireland got the best of both worlds, as Rishi Sunak proclaimed. Membership of both the UK economy and the single market. If anyone in this current government had any grace or manners, they would thank the outgoing Taoiseach, for saving peace in Northern Ireland, boosting its economy, keeping it in the single goods market and dealing with a bunch of angry idiots better than he could. . But somehow I don't see them having the courage to do even that.

