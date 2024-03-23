What will happen if Donald Trump can't post bail in New York fraud case?





Outweighs assets in play

For all the frustration over the numerous delays in Donald Trump's criminal trials, his civil trials have proven to be an effective way to hold him accountable. He has already paid $91 million to secure bail for the E. Jean Carroll judgment. And he has until Monday to post another bond to cover the $464 million judgment against him in his business fraud case. If he doesn't get it, New York Attorney General Letitia James could seize his assets. And there is nothing Trump can do to delay this! NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel and senior member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, explains:

Is there a chance Donald Trump will get bail before Monday's deadline?

It is possible that the court of appeal will reduce the amount of security required to suspend execution of the judgment. It's also possible that Trump could find the money or have a third party help him disburse the money. The main problem is that it seems obvious that his real estate is already pledged, that is, it is used to secure other loans, so he cannot use it to secure more loans or use them in another way if there is not enough equity remaining to secure the obligation.

Let's say James decides to seize assets. Concretely, what does this look like in practice? Set the stage for us

James can place liens on any assets, which prevents Trump or anyone else from exhausting those assets, which is a form of asset freezing. Whether it will then attempt to sell the assets remains to be seen (and that can be complicated depending on various factors, such as whether the properties are jointly owned or whether there is already a mortgage lien on the property). James can also seize all debts, that is, all sources of income, such as rent payments, license fees and royalties, so that these income go to the Attorney General of New York and not to Trump.

Which assets do you think it is most likely to target?

All. There is little reason for her to choose among her assets. Of course, she will start with the New York assets because that is the quickest place to start the proceedings, but she may file the New York judgment in other states (like Florida) so she can seize assets located throughout the country.

Someone you should know: Arizona State Senator Eva Burch.

In an emotional speech earlier this week, Arizona State Senator Eva Burch shared her intention to have an abortion in the event of a non-viable pregnancy. Speaking to colleagues, she described the obstacles she faced due to restrictive abortion laws passed in the state.

“I choose to talk about why I made this decision because I want us to have meaningful conversations about the reality of how the work we do in this organization impacts people in the real world,” she said. Burch said.

In the two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade certainly constituted a dark chapter in our country's history, with so many people living in fear and confusion about their reproductive rights.

That's why it's so powerful for women like Burch to candidly discuss their experiences. It puts a human face on ongoing reporting, offering insight into the very real impact of our country's regression on abortion laws.

These human stories about the difficulty of accessing abortion make it that much harder for lawmakers and politicians to look the other way.

A Story You Should Follow: FDA vs. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could restrict the use of mifepristone, one of two drugs used for medical abortions.

In an unprecedented ruling last spring, Trump-appointed District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered a halt to the approval of mifepristone. He said the Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked approval of the drug, which has been approved for more than 23 years.

Last year, more than 6 in 10 abortions in the United States were performed using medication. With near-total bans on abortion in 14 states, those seeking abortion care are relying more than ever on services like telehealth to access abortion pills.

This is the first abortion case considered by the Supreme Court since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and we'll likely see a decision in June, a key time in the campaign cycle.

I will monitor this matter closely, and you should too.

Kara Swishers Weekend Routine

Kara Swisher is a legendary journalist who has covered the business side of the Internet since its inception. She recently published a memoir about her times covering tech titans such as Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Burn Book soared to the top of the New York Times bestseller list, and Swisher is currently on a high-profile national book tour featuring appearances by some of the people she has covered over the years. Stay tuned for our Inside conversation with Jen Psaki on Sunday at 12 p.m.

What show are you bingeing at the moment?

Shogun.HAI!

What is the last book you read?

Northwood, by Daniel Mason.

What time do you wake up on the weekend?

6 a.m., kids.

How do you take your coffee?

Milk with three sugars.

