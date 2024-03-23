Donald Trump's Truth social merger has 'curious timing': legal analyst





Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social merger has “curious timing,” former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Friday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), an existing shell company, agreed Friday to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), owner of Truth Social, paving the way for the former president's company to go public without any is not necessary. the hoops of a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

With 79 million shares, Trump now owns more than 50% of the company after the merger. The stock opened at $44.49 per share at market open Friday. At that price, Trump's overwhelming, majority stake is worth more than $3.5 billion.

As Trump becomes a richer man, he faces a looming deadline to post bond worth $454 million by Monday to stop the collection of his assets to pay Judge Arthur's judgment Engoron in the New York civil fraud case against him.

Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive 2024 presidential nominee, has admitted no wrongdoing and says the case is politically motivated against him. The former president appealed Engoron's decision.

Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and frequent Trump critic, appeared on political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen's YouTube show, The Legal Breakdown, to discuss Trump's trial and his recent merger.

In a video posted Friday evening on Cohen's YouTube channel, Kirschner said of the merger: “At a minimum, it's curious, all of a sudden, literally 48 hours before the bill for a Donald Trump's half billion, his company is merging, a company that includes Truth Social, and he could benefit to the tune of $2 or $3 billion. What odd timing is that?”

The legal analyst clarified that the merger does not mean Trump will immediately have access to $2 billion or $3 billion in cash. Most mergers prohibit major shareholders from selling their shares within the first six months after the transaction.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a March 16 rally in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump's Truth Social merger has “curious timing,” former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Friday. Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a March 16 rally in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump's Truth Social merger has “curious timing,” former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Friday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kirschner continues: “But that doesn't mean that if this merger is a real thing and Donald Trump is now worth at least theoretically an additional $2 or $3 billion because of this merger… it seems to me that he could possibly -be doing it.” use it as collateral.

“If someone were willing to say… 'You're now worth $2 or $3 billion more. I'll be willing to lend you on terms really favorable to me, the lender, the half million you need to conjure up Tish.' [Letitia] James starts seizing your properties.'”

He clarified, however, that he was not an expert on corporate acquisitions and mergers.

Kirschner told Newsweek by phone Saturday that the merger was primarily a public relations move.

“My overriding feeling is that it's more about public relations when it comes to this merger and the value that might result to Donald Trump as a result of this merger,” he said. “It's more about public relations than legal consequences in terms of her ability to post cash or post bond to perfect her right to appeal without Tish James seizing her assets.”

The legal analyst added that his “ill-informed impression is that no one in their right mind” would be willing to lend Trump the half-billion dollars he needs, “but then again, maybe there are lenders.” .

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign and lawyer via email for comment.

Last month, Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million, plus interest, and banned him from doing business in New York for three years after finding him responsible for financial fraud in September 2023 in connection with 'a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump's two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as two Trump Organization executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney, were also named in the lawsuit and face their own sanctions.

