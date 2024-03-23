Historic victory shatters stereotypes and empowers women in Pakistani politics





Washington

When Suriya Bibi was contesting for a seat earlier this year in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa provincial assembly, she faced many challenges, apart from being a woman and coming from a minority sect in the isolated district of Chitral, Pakistan.

Another obstacle arose when the Electoral Commission randomly assigned a chicken symbol as an identifier on the ballot papers. These symbols are tools to help illiterate voters. In January, Pakistan's Supreme Court barred its political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, from using the cricket bat symbol associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chicken symbol inadvertently perpetuates the stereotype that Chitral women were better suited to poultry farming than politics. Her opponents took advantage of their opportunity, ridiculing her and mocking the symbol's association with domestic life.

In a telephone interview with VOA, Bibi said there was no shame in poultry farming and rejected any attempt to diminish its value based on its electoral symbol.

History made

Bibi made history in early February by becoming the first woman from Chitral district to secure an Assembly seat through direct elections rather than occupying a seat reserved for women, as is the custom In the region. She not only won in Chitral PK-1 constituency with a decisive majority, but also rose to the post of Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

In Pakistan, where women's participation in governance is often limited, Bibi encountered obstacles navigating and challenging traditional norms to carve out a space for herself in male-dominated politics.

Suriya Bibi addresses supporters in Chitral, Pakistan, January 2024. (Photo provided by Azhar Uddin)

According to social critic and feminist writer Sabahat Zakariya, Bibi belongs to the rare category of female parliamentarians who obtained their positions through open seats without relying on the political influence or lineage of their male family members.

Currently, all major Pakistani women politicians are descendants of major feudal or industrial political families, Zakariya said. In this, Suriya Bibis' success is not only unique for Chitral but also [for] all of Pakistan.

Campaign in rough terrain

Bibi also reflected on how the harsh winters and daunting terrain of the Hindukush mountains presented another challenge to her campaign.

Dilapidated roads and inadequate infrastructure made access to remote areas of his constituency difficult. Stretching about 210 kilometers (about 130 miles), the upper Chitral PK-1 district encompasses the most remote village, Broghil, which borders Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

Sometimes I had to walk for kilometers on foot when there were no roads for vehicles,” she said. “Despite these difficulties and even sometimes discomfort, I remained determined to get in touch with people and to meet voters. The support of the women who marched alongside me comforted me and strengthened my resolve throughout this demanding campaign.

In this undated photo, Suriya Bibi poses with supporters in Chitral, Pakistan. (Photo courtesy of Azhar Uddin)

Bibi grew up with her father and grandfather involved in local politics and knew she too wanted to become a politician.

Despite my family's support for another party, I made an independent choice and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the PTI party, [which means] “Pakistan Movement for Justice,” in 2007, she said.

Upon joining politics, I initially encountered resistance and received criticism for participating in protests and rallies, as it was not common for women from a conservative region like Chitral to break into a male-dominated field like politics.

Starting as a grassroots worker, Bibi started by mobilizing women at the village level, then represented Chitral as a leader and later became vice-president of the PTI Malakand division. Thus, she rose through the ranks within her party before obtaining a nomination to run in party elections.

During the recent elections, the Bibis constituency was predominantly female. Female voters outperformed men in supporting her, giving Bibi 35,377 votes, compared to 30,345 votes for men.

In Chitral, where no local woman had previously won an electoral victory and her opponents had greater financial resources, Bibi initially doubted her chances.

Men build connections, friendships and networks with party officials, gaining visibility and influence,” she said. “However, as a woman, I could not do the same. Despite these challenges and cultural norms, I have had nothing but dedication and unwavering support from my family, especially my husband. He constantly encouraged me when I was nominated to run for this seat, urging me to take it up as a challenge.

Speaking about her plans, Bibi said she would focus on addressing women's property rights issues and prioritizing girls' education. Given her experience as an educator, she eagerly anticipates the creation of a nursing school in the area, recognizing that young women pursuing nursing careers often have to move away from their families.

Aspiring female students began contacting her about internship opportunities in her office, she said, reflecting a shift in the perception that politics is exclusively dominated by powerful men.

She said her political journey shows how even an ordinary middle-class woman like her can achieve great heights in politics.

This story originally originated from VOA's Urdu service.

