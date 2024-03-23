Hydrometeorological disaster in Semarang damages 45 houses





TEMPO.CO, Semarang – Forty-five houses were damaged due to the hydrometeorological disaster which struck the city of Semarang. Seven houses were damaged by floods and 38 houses were damaged by landslides and fallen trees in the Central Java capital. The Semarang administration calculates the number of infrastructure damages caused by the hydrometeorological disaster. Assistance would be provided through a flexible budget or BTT. “We are currently calculating the value of the damage caused to the house, after which we will submit a BTT proposal,” said the head of the Semarang City Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency, Endro Pudyo Martanto, in a written statement . The data collection process, Endro said, was carried out jointly across sectors. These include the Semarang City Public Works Department, Semarang City Housing and Settlement Department, as well as vertical agencies, namely the Central Government and the Central Java Provincial Government. Many of the damages caused by the Semarang city disaster fall under the jurisdiction of the central government, such as that of Jalan Kaligawe. Access to the center of Semarang city from Demak Regency is a national road. “Roads are damaged relatively uniformly as rain causes puddles and asphalt peels off. For example, city and village roads will fall under the authority of the OPD depending on their area,” he said. he declared. The city of Semarang was flooded on March 12, 2024. Most of the city of Semarang was flooded, including the train station. Due to flooding, the North Coast Road, Jalan Kaligawe, was paralyzed for several days. Jamal Abdun Nashr Editors Choice: Floods in Semarang, KAI cancels train trips; Customers get a full refund Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

