Trump steps up solidarity with January 6 rioters as his own trials approach





Shortly after Donald Trump took the stage at a recent rally, an announcer's voice asked the crowd to stand up for the horribly and unfairly treated hostages of January 6. Trump saluted and loudspeakers played a rendition of the national anthem performed by people charged or convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump then kicked off the rally by promising to help the Defendants, a group that includes violent offenders he has glorified as patriots and hostages, and pledged to pardon them if he returned to power. We're going to work on it on our first day in office, Trump said at this month's rally in Dayton, Ohio.

The vow is part of a broader push by Trump to align himself with the Jan. 6 rioters, as he escalates his use of dark, graphic and sometimes violent language as he closes in and gets the Republican nomination. Until November, he described the January 6 defendants, some of whom were detained by court order or are serving sentences, as political prisoners before introducing the term hostages, according to a Washington Post analysis of his speeches. during this campaign cycle.

The analysis also showed an uptick in references to the Jan. 6 defendants, as well as the word criminals, which Trump has used to describe prosecutors, political opponents, the press and undocumented immigrants.

That escalation overlaps with his own growing legal threat, a bail of more than $450 million that his lawyers say he has been unable to fund, as he appeals a civil fraud verdict against his businesses and four separate criminal cases accusing him of paying hush money to an adult. movie actress, mishandling classified documents and interfering with the results of the 2020 election.

Every time there is a major event that constitutes a negative case against Trump, he will do something to distract from that, said Kim Lane Scheppele, a professor at Princeton University who studies the rise and fall of constitutional government. These outbursts of language that are simply unacceptable in American politics happen when under pressure.

While Trump quickly secured the Republican Party nomination, handily defeating his rivals in early voting and prompting them to withdraw from the race, some Republicans are expressing concerns that his false claims about the Jan. 6 attack and those involved could weaken it with the general election. voters.

That's not how I would talk about it. I was there, said Sen. Mike Rounds (R.S.D.), who supported Sen. Tim Scott (R.S.C.) in the Jan. 6 primary. At least that’s how I would see it. Rounds added that Trump probably wouldn't follow my advice.

In December, Trump said he would rule as a dictator from day one to close the border and drill for oil, a remark he later repeated, later saying he was doing it as a joke. In a social media post in March, he added to these first two promised acts that he would also release the January 6 hostages.

In January, Trump warned of chaos if he lost and refused to rule out violence from his supporters. In March, he threatened bloodshed after promising to enact tariffs. (Allies and his campaign argued that he was talking about the economy figuratively.)

On Friday, Trump promoted a flyer on social media for the all-night vigil outside the Washington prison supporting the Jan. 6 defendants housed there, led by the slain rioter's mother Ashli ​​Babbitt. Babbitt's mother, Micki Witthoeft, said at Wednesday's vigil that Trump called her that day to ask her to release these guys once he got inside. She added, in remarks broadcast live online: He said to convey that to the guys inside that they are on his mind, and when he comes in, they will come out.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt linked the lawsuits against Trump to his supporters. Local authorities filed two lawsuits against Trump without any evidence of coordination, and a special counsel acting independently of the White House filed the two federal lawsuits against him. When asked in an email who Trump was referring to when he talked about hostages and promises of pardons, Leavitt did not respond directly.

President Trump will restore justice to all Americas that have been unfairly treated by Joe Biden's two-tier justice system, she said.

Since January, Trump has referred to the Jan. 6 hostages more frequently at his rallies, mentioning the term so far at every rally this month, according to the Post analysis. He made other arguments that also alarmed experts and critics.

Since November, Trump has sought to portray Biden as a threat to democracy, seeking to turn the tables on Democrats' arguments against him and concerns from some experts that a second term would be more extreme than the first. He used the phrase in most of his speeches in January and in every speech in February and March, according to the Post's analysis. He also increasingly uses the word criminal at each gathering, up to eight times on average per gathering in March.

Trump opened his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, last year while singing a song with the Jan. 6 defendants called Justice for All. He plays it regularly on the terrace of Mar-a-Lago, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private interactions. Trump performed it at Mar-a-Lago the night he was arrested last spring in New York. He also praised the song at a November 2023 rally in Houston.

At a recent rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Trump discussed his legal problems in terms similar to how he has described people charged or convicted of crimes related to January 6. I stand before you today not only as your former and hopefully future president, but as a proud political dissident and public enemy of a rogue regime, he said.

The J6 hostages, I call them because they are hostages, he added during the same meeting. They are imprisoned for long periods, very long periods. They are hostages. You heard them sing. You heard the spirit they have, that spirit is incredible. This song became the number one song.

Although the Jan. 6 defendants' cause became popular within the MAGA movement and among Trump-aligned Republican officials, others who condemned him after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol criticized his use of the term or avoided the topic altogether. When asked last week whether it was appropriate for Trump to treat the defendants as hostages or as patriots, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who recently supported Trump, responded: I I'm going to avoid talking about the presidential election.

A Washington Post and University of Maryland poll in December found that 58 percent of Americans said protesters entering the U.S. Capitol threatened democracy, compared to 12 percent who said they defended democracy. Fifty percent classified the protesters as mostly violent, while 28 percent said they were equally peaceful and violent and 21 percent said they were mostly peaceful. The poll also found that 72% of Americans believe the punishments given to people who broke into the U.S. Capitol were fair, although that percentage was down from 78% in 2021. (A smaller majority of Republicans said the sanctions were fair.)

A Post analysis published on the third anniversary of the attack found that federal judges convicted more than half of the nearly 1,200 people charged with breaking the law on Jan. 6. For almost every defendant convicted of a crime, judges ordered prison time. About half of those convicted of crimes were sentenced to prison. The Post found that in the vast majority of convictions handed down so far, judges handed down punishments lower than government guidelines and prosecutors' requests.

Calling them hostages is extremely offensive, said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who voted to convict Trump twice during his impeachment trials. He says outrageous things day after day and people get used to it and dismiss him for being who he is.

Scott Clement and Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.

