Boris Johnson to be deployed as part of hardline Tory plan to stop Labor winning election | Politics | News





Britain heads into an election at 3 p.m. with former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Lord Cameron returning to the scenes of their greatest electoral triumph. Mr Johnson is expected to unleash his campaigning skills in the north of England while his old rival Lord Cameron fights to retain his seats in the south west. The Conservatives believe Labor's Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will struggle to match the combined charisma of Rishi Sunak and his two most successful predecessors. A senior Tory source said: Boris is our best campaigner and he will be deployed. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron led the Conservatives to a major victory in the South West in 2015, when the party knocked out the Liberal Democrats, winning 15 seats. He should take to the streets in Cornwall as a Conservative to fight to keep this land.

Mr Sunak has been urged to contact Mr Johnson to ensure he will take part in the election.

Sir John Hayes, one of the party's most prominent right-wing MPs, said: “I think Boris Johnson is a great electoral asset and I would be delighted if he came to campaign in my constituency and I am sure many other Conservative MPs would say so. the same. Rishi should phone Boris and contact him immediately. Conservative MP Marco Longhi welcomed the prospect of two former prime ministers joining Mr Sunak in the election battle.

He said: “A 3pm election campaign with Boris and Cameron fighting alongside Rishi to keep Starmer and Rayner out of power would send a powerful message that we are the only party that cares about every part of the country. The party remains far behind Labor in opinion polls, but Tory ranks are optimistic that voters will soon feel better as National Insurance cuts come into force. Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, told the Sunday Express that 2024 will be the year the UK economy rebounds, adding: Wages are rising faster than prices for the eighth month in a row and growth is returning to normal. economy.

Conservative MPs hope that when they return after the Easter break they will pass a law ensuring that the first flights carrying migrants to Rwanda for processing are not blocked by legal challenges.

Mr. Longhi said: We must get flights to Rwanda off the ground without delay. This will demonstrate that we take our national security seriously and are prepared to take steps that Sir Keir is too timid to consider. The Prime Minister steadied the ship after claiming right-wing supporters were plotting to replace him with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt. There are strong suspicions that the rumors were spread in a bid to weaken the Prime Minister and defame Ms Morduant as a conspirator aiming to damage her chances in a post-election leadership contest. A Conservative source said: We all know what it is. This is a double attempt to undermine both Rishi and Penny. They get two for the price of one. A senior Tory who expects the party to be wiped out at the election cast doubt on any upcoming challenge from Mr Sunak, saying he believed most of his colleagues were in a fetal position. A former minister urged MPs to stop plotting and unite, saying: My message to my colleagues is: stop this. This really, really, really, really doesn't help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1880985/boris-johnson-david-cameron-plan-stop-labour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos