Donald Trump Jr. wants a 'fighter' to become Trump's vice president





Donald Trump Jr. is looking for a “fighter” to run alongside his father, former President Donald Trump, in the 2024 race for the White House.

Underscoring the importance of the role of vice president, Trump Jr., who is pressuring his father to choose a vice presidential candidate willing to take on distinct challenges, told the New York Post that the position requires someone who can take political attacks and strike. back.

“What I want in this role is a fighter,” Trump Jr., 46, said. “I understand what they’re going to throw at us.”

“In 2016, someone needed to balance [the ticket] that's where Mike Pence made sense, sort of a yin and yang, but [given] “The vicious nature of the swamp and the madness that we see every day, you need someone who can take those hits,” said Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child.

“What I want in this role is a fighter,” Donald Trump Jr. told the New York Post of his hopes for his father's running mate. (Getty Images)

In his comments to the outlet, Trump Jr. said he was pushing people like Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; and former Fox News host and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Trump Jr., although he said he would “never rule anything out,” told the Post he was not seeking to serve in his father's administration if re-elected in November, a contrast striking with that of his sister, Ivanka. , and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom held senior positions in the White House during Trump's first term.

If Trump is re-elected later this year, Trump Jr. has indicated that he plans to be “very active” on the 2024 presidential transition team. However, the Post reported that Trump Jr.'s girlfriend ., Kimberly Guilfoyle, would remain engaged in fundraising.

“Especially just to make sure we keep some of DC's swamp rats and swamp creatures from getting in there and doing their thing,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night, as his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. look on, at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As for other people he would like to see running alongside his father, Trump Jr. mentioned John Ratcliffe, who previously served as director of national intelligence, and Cliff Sims, a former special assistant to Trump who made various statements in a 2019 .revealing memoir detailing his brief time in the White House.

Trump Jr. is primarily looking for someone who will be “loyal” and push the “America First” agenda his father has advocated for a decade.

“There are so many great people to choose from now, in the first four years of the administration you get a good sense of who would be great and loyal and implement America First policies,” did he declare.

Despite his father's past remarks regarding political retaliation, Trump Jr. told the outlet that his father is “going to run the country the way it's supposed to be run” and insisted his only “retribution will be success of our country. country.”

Earlier this year, Trump said he already knew who he was going to select to be his vice presidential nominee, but would not announce their name yet.

“I know who it’s going to be,” Trump said at a Fox News town hall event in January in Iowa.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters during a rally in support of his father on February 23, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, several reports suggested that Trump had ruled out Ramaswamy as his running mate and was instead considering considering him for a cabinet position.

Several other prominent Republicans, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, were reportedly considered former president's running mates.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent via email and X: @RealKyleMorris.

