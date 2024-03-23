14 The 4-star generals during the era of President Joko Widodo, who are they? : National Okézone

Connect with us

JAKARTA – During the time of Joko Widodo's leadership, there were at least 14 4-star generals, both when serving with Jusuf Kalla and in the second period with Ma'ruf Amin.

Quoted by Sindonews, here are the generals:

1. Retired TNI General Gatot Nurmantyo

During President Jokowi's era, General Gatot Nurmantyo held the top position of TNI commander from 2015 to 2017. This 1982 graduate of the Military Academy (Akmil) later became Pati Headquarters of the AD of the TNI in 2017 before retiring.

2. Mulyono, retired TNI general

General Mulyono Mulyono is known to be close and loved by his soldiers. In an instant, he removed the four-star rank from his service uniform to get closer to his soldiers. The highest position for this 1983 Military Academy graduate is that of Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD) in 2015.

3. Andika Perkasa, retired TNI general

Under the Jokowi era, General Andika's last position was as TNI commander in 2021. The 1987 Military Academy graduate is the son-in-law of former National Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief AM Hendropriyono .

4. Dudung Abdurachman, retired TNI general

The highest position held by General Dudung Abdurachman is that of Chief of Army Staff in 2021-2023. This 1988 Military Academy dropout was once a strong contender for TNI Commander-in-Chief. The last post of this general, born on November 19, 1965 in Bandung, West Java, was the headquarters of Pati TNI-AD in 2023, on the occasion of his retirement.

5. General Agus Subiyanto of the TNI

This 1991 Military Academy graduate is now commander of the TNI. President Jokowi officially appointed General Agus Subiyanto as TNI Commander at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, November 22, 2023. General Agus replaced the former TNI Commander, TNI Admiral Yudo Margono.

6. TNI General Maruli Simanjuntak

General Maruli Simanjuntak is currently the Chief of Army Staff. President Jokowi officially inaugurated Maruli Simanjuntak as Chief of Army Staff at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The 1992 Military Academy graduate previously served as commander of the Army Strategic Reserve Command (Pangkostrad) in 2022-2023.

7. Retired TNI Marshal Agus Supriatna

Marshal Agus Supriatna's highest position during the Jokowi era was Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (KSAU) from 2015 to 2017. The Indonesian Air Force Academy graduate Air Force (AAU) in 1983 previously served as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force from 2014-2015.

8. Retired TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto

The commander of the TNI for the period 2017-2021 is AAU 1986. This 4-star general of the TNI AU is a character born on November 8, 1963 in Malang, East Java. Hadi Tjahjanto is now coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, replacing Mahfud MD.

9. Marshal TNI, retired Yuyu Sutisna

KSAU from 2018 to 2020 graduated from AAU in 1986. Marshal Yuyu Sutrisna also served as deputy of KSAU in 2017. This general, born on June 10, 1962 in Cicalengka, Bandung, West Java, participated in the operation Seroja and the eradication of the rebellion. in Aceh.

10. Marshal of the TNI Fadjar Prasetyo

Since May 20, 2020, Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo has served as KSAU. This general, who graduated from the AAU in 1988, pilots the A-4 Skyhawk combat aircraft bearing the designator Bobcat. Previously, he served under the name Pangkogabwilhan II.

11. Retired TNI Admiral Ade Supandi

During President Jokowi's era, Admiral Ade Supandi served as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) from December 31, 2014 to May 23, 2018. The general, born May 26, 1960 in Batujajar, Indonesia West of Bandung, West Java, is a graduate of the Naval Academy (AAL) Class 28 in 1983.

12. Retired TNI Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji

Under Jokowi's leadership, Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji served as KSAL from May 23, 2018 to May 20, 2020. Before serving as KSAL, this 1985 AAL graduate was Danjen of the TNI Academy from 2017 to 2018 .

13. Retired TNI Admiral Yudo Margono

The TNI Commander from December 2022 to November 2023 is a graduate of AAL 1988-A. This general, born on November 26, 1965 in Garon, Balerejo, Madiun, East Java, was previously KSAL for 2020-2022.

14. TNI Admiral Muhammad Ali

This general, who graduated from the AAL in 1989, has now served as KSAL since December 28, 2022. Admiral Muhammad Ali was born on April 9, 1967 in Bandung, West Java, who previously served under the name by Pangkogabwilhan I.


