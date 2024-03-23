14 The 4-star generals during the era of President Joko Widodo, who are they? : National Okézone

JAKARTA – During the time of Joko Widodo's leadership, there were at least 14 4-star generals, both when serving with Jusuf Kalla and in the second period with Ma'ruf Amin.

Quoted by Sindonews, here are the generals:

1. Retired TNI General Gatot Nurmantyo

During President Jokowi's era, General Gatot Nurmantyo held the top position of TNI commander from 2015 to 2017. This 1982 graduate of the Military Academy (Akmil) later became Pati Headquarters of the AD of the TNI in 2017 before retiring.

2. Mulyono, retired TNI general

General Mulyono Mulyono is known to be close and loved by his soldiers. In an instant, he removed the four-star rank from his service uniform to get closer to his soldiers. The highest position for this 1983 Military Academy graduate is that of Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD) in 2015.

3. Andika Perkasa, retired TNI general

Under the Jokowi era, General Andika's last position was as TNI commander in 2021. The 1987 Military Academy graduate is the son-in-law of former National Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief AM Hendropriyono .

4. Dudung Abdurachman, retired TNI general

The highest position held by General Dudung Abdurachman is that of Chief of Army Staff in 2021-2023. This 1988 Military Academy dropout was once a strong contender for TNI Commander-in-Chief. The last post of this general, born on November 19, 1965 in Bandung, West Java, was the headquarters of Pati TNI-AD in 2023, on the occasion of his retirement.

5. General Agus Subiyanto of the TNI

This 1991 Military Academy graduate is now commander of the TNI. President Jokowi officially appointed General Agus Subiyanto as TNI Commander at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, November 22, 2023. General Agus replaced the former TNI Commander, TNI Admiral Yudo Margono.

Follow Okezone News on Google News

Be up to date with all the latest Okezone news with just one account on ORION, sign up now with

Click here

and I look forward to more interesting surprises