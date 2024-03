Chinese market iPhones could feature AI powered by Baidu The Register

Future iPhones in China could include AI features powered by Baidu's ERNIE chatbot. Apple is reportedly in talks with the Chinese web giant to integrate its machine learning technology into iPhones sold in the Middle Kingdom, according to a Wall Street Journal. report Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Cupertino has explored integrating third-party models from Google (which, oddly enough, invented BERTE) and OpenAI in its iDevices to strengthen its AI ambitions. Doing so in China, at least, could face obstacles.







Last summer, Chinese authorities instituted rules requiring models to be reviewed by regulators before their public launch. This is probably about ensuring that safeguards are in place to prevent them from generating responses that are, uh, inconsistent with government policy.















Launching in early 2023, ERNIE is Baidu's attempt to create a large ChatGPT-like language model and, as we reported at the time, it is self-censoring. When asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping, the chatbot remained silent, while other political issues ranging from Tiananmen Square to the treatment of Uyghur minorities were roundly rejected. Apple already uses Baidu as the default search engine on iPhones sold in China, so it's no surprise that Cupertino is considering expanding that relationship to include AI.







If Apple integrates ERNIE into its Chinese market devices, it would not be the first. Samsung already uses Baidu's ERNIE chatbot in Galaxy smartphones sold in China. In the rest of the world, the South Korean electronics giant is banking on Google's Gemini. Until recently, Apple has largely avoided using the term AI in its marketing, preferring the term machine learning to describe features built into its smartphones, tablets, and Macs. Apple's software already uses ML extensively, whether to process photographs, perform object detection or optical character recognition, or to suggest apps based on your usage habits. Most of these operations are performed on the device's built-in neural processing unit (NPU), whenever possible. Meanwhile, outside the Apple bubble, we are inundated with “AI” PCs and smartphones. Intel, AMD and Qualcomm have all announced chips with built-in neural network accelerators to run advanced designs on personal devices rather than in the cloud. Perhaps this is why Apple has started to adopt AI in its marketing. iGiant touted its recently launched MacBook Air M3 as “the world's best consumer laptop for AI” and highlighted the ability to run LLMs and streaming models locally on the machine “with excellent performance” .







However, it is currently unclear whether Apple intends to integrate LLMs into its operating system or integrate them using API calls to remote models. We think we might learn more about Apple's AI strategy at WWDC in June.

