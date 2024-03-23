Jeffrey Yass' firm invested in company that merged with Trump's Truth Social





Philadelphia-area billionaire Jeffrey Yass was in December the largest institutional shareholder in the company that merged with Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media company.

Although the company is a trading firm that serves as a market maker for many well-known stocks, it could signal a connection between one of the nation's most powerful Republican megadonors and the presumptive Republican nominee. Yass is a Republican megadonor who has never donated to the Trump campaign.

Trump, who faces considerable legal fees and fines stemming from lawsuits against him, is expected to earn more than $3 billion from the sale, which was greenlit Friday by shareholders, according to filings by the SEC.

Truth Social, owned by Trump Media, merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp., which received investments from several other institutions and banks.

Yass Susquehanna had twice the second-highest shareholder investment in DWAC, according to the last filing in December, but the company owns stock in thousands of companies at any given time. Susquehanna has held the shares since the merger between DWAC and Trump Media was first announced in October 2021.

SEC reports are released quarterly, so the most recent investors won't be known until May.

A spokesperson for Yass declined to comment Friday evening.

Truth Social launched in February 2022, a year after Trump was banned from major social platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, the platform now known as X, following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol . He has since been reinstated to both, but he has remained loyal to Truth Social as a voice for his message.

The new company will be called Trump Media & Technology Group and will trade under the symbol DJT, Trump's initials. To enable the merger, the company went public, meaning shares of the Trump Media Group can now be bought and sold on the public market.

The new company's board of directors includes Donald Trump Jr., former California Republican congressman Devin Nunes and several other former Trump aides.

If recent activity in Digital Worlds shares is any indication, Trump Media shareholders could find themselves in a tough spot.

Many of Digital Worlds' investors are small investors, who are either Trump fans or trying to profit from the mania, instead of large institutional and professional investors, according to the Associated Press. These shareholders helped the stock more than double this year in anticipation of the merger. But on Friday, shares lost nearly 14%.

Trump faces a Monday deadline to post $464 million bail in a New York civil fraud case against him, or New York's attorney general could try to seize his golf course and private estate north of Manhattan or other assets.

Yass has donated more than $46 million to Republican causes so far in the 2024 election cycle, according to Open Secrets, including several of Trump's rivals, like Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Chris Christie.

He did not support Trump, who trails President Joe Biden in fundraising, in the presidential election.

But the two came together during the recent Congressional vote to ban TikTok. The Yass company reportedly owns a 15% stake in TikTok's parent company and donated millions of dollars to the conservative group Club for Growth, which opposed the ban.

Yass and Trump met at a donor retreat earlier this month, after which Trump spoke out against the legislation. He had previously expressed interest in banning it. Trump spoke with Yass about school choice that most interests Yass politically, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trump said on CNBC last week that the two had not discussed TikTok.

But the timing gave rise to speculation that Trump, under increasing financial pressure, may have sought to court Yass.

The House of Representatives voted 352-65 on the bill that would ban app stores and internet providers from offering TikTok unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divests from the app . The bill's future in the Senate is uncertain, but President Joe Biden has said he would sign it if it reaches his desk.

Truth Social is at least the second social media company Susquehanna has invested in. She was an early investor in ByteDance in 2012.

I have supported libertarian and free market principles my entire adult life, Yass told the Wall Street Journal last year. TikTok is about freedom of expression and innovation, the epitome of libertarian and free market ideals.

Associated Press and Staff Writer Joseph DiStefano contributed to this report.

