Candidate who lost twice to PM Modi, re-nominated by Varanasi Congress





Ajay Rai had started his political journey with the student wing of the BJP (File) New Delhi: The Congress has named its UP chief Ajay Rai as its candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in its fourth list for the upcoming elections. Of the 17 candidates on the list, nine are for UP. This is Mr. Rai's third direct campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections after 2014 and 2019. He had lost both times to Prime Minister Modi, who is seeking a historic third term with a massive mandate to single party for the BJP. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi won with over 56% of the vote, while Mr Rai managed to secure around 75,000 votes. Arvind Kejriwal had come second with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes. In 2019, the battle for Varanasi was a three-way fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Ajay Rai of the Congress. PM Modi again with a vote share of over 63%. Ms. Yadav secured second place with around 18% of the votes, while Mr. Rai managed to secure around 14% of the votes. Varanasi has traditionally been a stronghold of the BJP, with a party candidate being elected every time since 1991 except in 2004, when Rajesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress won. Incidentally, Mr. Rai, a local strongman, began his political journey in the student wing of the BJP and won three terms in the UP Assembly between 1996 and 2007. However, in 2009, when The BJP denied him a Lok Sabha ticket, he switched to the Samajwadi Party but lost the elections. Three years later, he joined Congress. Besides Mr Rai, the Congress fielded its newcomer – Kunwar Danish Ali – from UP's Amroha. Ramnath Sikarwar will face BJP's Raj Kumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri, Imran Masood, who returned to the Congress after joining the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, will fight from Saharipur, and Dalit leader PL Punia's son Tanuj will fight from Barabanki, who is currently represented in Parliament by BJP's Upendra Singh Rawat. Former junior minister Pradeep Jain Aditya has been nominated from Jhansi, while Alok Mishra will contest from Kanpur.

