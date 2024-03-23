Trump's claim that he has '$500 million in cash' is hard to believe





Former President Donald Trump has long been known as a real estate mogul with a habit of inflating his net worth. He has frequently overestimated his wealth since at least the 1980s and has repeatedly made exaggerated claims about his fortune despite evidence to the contrary.

So it's interesting that Trump, whose personal brand has reportedly lost value over the years and who currently has nearly half a billion dollars in legal debts, now claims to have about $500 million in cash on hand.

Through my hard work, talent and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my presidential campaign, Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social in all caps on Friday. The often overthrown political judge in the rigged and corrupt AG case, in which I did nothing wrong, knew it, wanted to take it away from me, and that's where and why he came up with the shocking figure that, associated with his crazy interest claim amounts to approximately $454,000,000.

Her assertion flies in the face of the fact that Trump has been notoriously cheap when it comes to spending his own money on his campaigns since 2016. It also somewhat contradicts his lawyers' concession in a court filing more earlier this week that they were unable to secure bail for the entire amount. $454 million civil judgment. But even if Trump has $500 million in cash, it won't be enough to pay his civil bail for fraud. As Bloomberg reported:

Bail is set at 120 percent of the $454 million verdict against him, or about $545 million.

With time running out before the March 25 deadline to post bond, Trump claimed the fine was a ploy by Democrats to siphon money from his presidential campaign. On Wednesday, he pleaded for donations from his supporters, citing New York Attorney General Letitia James' threat to seize his assets, including Trump Tower.

Ironically, he found himself in such a dire financial situation because he was convicted of fraud by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth to make deals while building his real estate empire.

