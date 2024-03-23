Will Gething's coming to power mark the rise of the reformed United Kingdom in Wales?

Martin Shipton

Let's hope it's not an omen that the first poll published in Wales after Vaughan Gethings' election as leader of the Welsh Labor Party put Reform UK in second place with 24%, four points ahead on Plaid Cymru and up to 11 points ahead of the Conservatives. Labor led with 39%.

There is one major caveat: Deltapoll's sample was tiny, with just over 100 voters from Wales in a UK-wide poll, so firm conclusions cannot be drawn. But it’s worth making two points. The level of support shown for reform in Wales was higher than in any other region of Britain.

And lest we refuse to believe that the people of progressive Wales would vote in such large numbers for a party to the right of the Conservatives, we must remember that Reform UK's former name was the Brexit Party, which in 2019 was topped the polls in Wales when we voted. last elections to the European Parliament before Brexit with 32.46% of the votes.

There is something else to say. Who would believe, looking at the official photo of the Vaughan Gethings cabinet outside the Welsh Government headquarters at Cathays Park, that this was a happy and enthusiastic team, eagerly anticipating the challenges ahead and knowing that d Within a few months, they would be working in tandem. with a new Labor government at Westminster?

The only one who really smiles is Lynne Neagle, who, when she was first elected in 1999, could never have dreamed that she would one day find herself at the head of the Education portfolio.

Discomfort

The fact is, as we know, most members of the Cabinet would prefer Mr. Gething not to be Prime Minister and, even if for one reason or another they agreed to serve under him, they feel a great feeling of unease, even disgust, in the face of this decision. the way he was elected, with a $200,000 donation from a convicted felon. They know that this problem is not going to go away and that it will haunt Mr. Gething in the same way that Partygate haunted Boris Johnson.

None of them doubt that Labor will win the general election later this year, but they understand that Keir Starmer's presence in Downing Street will deprive them of the ability to blame Westminster whenever things go wrong.

While Wales' performance in the three crucial policy areas of health, education and the economy has undoubtedly been disappointing throughout the period of devolution, each of the three previous Prime Ministers – Rhodri Morgan , Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford – demonstrated individual leadership skills which, for the most part, allowed them to mitigate the damage to Welsh Labour's reputation.

They have also been helped by the absence of credible opposition and by a major event like Covid which, whatever the serious errors which are now becoming evident, has allowed Mr Drakeford to display a reassuring professorial style contrasting with the offbeat flamboyance of Boris Johnson.

Mr. Gething's rise to power has deprived him of any similar political credentials, and he can expect to take the full brunt of criticism from wherever it comes.

Embarrassment

For several years, Wales' poor performance in the international PISA tables which measure the basic educational skills of adolescents has been embarrassing. Things have now gotten worse, with a devastating report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies stating in no uncertain terms that school education reforms in Wales have failed and must be reversed.

Mr Gething's decision to put Ms Neagle, a political novice, in charge suggests no willingness to take the criticism seriously and do anything about it. It will be Mr Gething, as well as Ms Neagle, who will be criticized.

We will also have to see what impact the new Prime Minister can have on the ongoing crises facing the NHS in Wales, both in terms of waiting times and the performance of individual units which are far from up to par. expectations and in some cases are not trusted to lead themselves. As the next Senedd elections approach in 2026, these issues will take on increased political importance.

In the short term, Mr Gething faces the likelihood of a legal challenge to the Welsh Government's Senedd reform plans regarding gender balance and gender self-identification. His choice may come down to performative politics (making a grand gesture while secretly accepting that you will lose) or political expediency (turning around and annoying the people you were trying to please), both of which have their drawbacks.

It is after Labor's victory in the general election that a new dynamic will emerge in British politics. It is likely that Labor will win with a large majority, allowing the party to implement whatever plans it wants without fear of being ambushed by its opponents.

Expectations will be high about what can be achieved, with people hoping for a short-term improvement in their living standards. Yet statements made by Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves suggest there will be no radical change.

Along with other Labor politicians, they spouted economically illiterate Tory mantras like There is no magic money tree and We have maxed out the country's credit card, with the clear intention of justifying the continuation of the austerity and dampen the hope of real change.

Margaret Thatcher

At the same time, we saw Margaret Thatcher hailed by members of the shadow cabinet as a visionary and mourned heroine of the past. Such rhetoric is not aimed at Welsh Labor's core supporters in the Valleys communities, nor even at its middle-class professional voters in Cardiff and elsewhere, both groups of whom will find the attempt to rewrite history insulting for the communities who suffered because of Thatcher's policies.

It is aimed at others who do not share the values ​​that underpinned the Labor Party when it was founded – primarily seeking a fairer deal for ordinary workers.

Mr. Gething actually fits this new perverse form of laborism perfectly. He likes to pretend that he was helping a business in his constituency, but there is no denying that he put pressure (he doesn't like that word, but I can't think of a better word) on the NRW regulator, asking them to be lenient with the polluting enterprise of its donors. The look will not improve with age.

My fear is that by the next Senedd election in 2026, many Welsh voters disillusioned with the Conservatives and Labor will be tempted by the superficial appeal of populism and vote for Reform UK.

The possibility of this happening will increase if Richard Tice is replaced as leader of the Reform Party by the party's owner (which Democratic Party has an owner?), Nigel Farage.