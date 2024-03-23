When President Jokowi and ministers had coffee together and greeted the Pontianak community





President Joko Widodo greets the public during a visit to one of the shopping centers in Pontianak City, West Kalimantan Province, Wednesday evening, March 20, 2024. Arriving around 9:05 p.m. WIB, the atmosphere in Ayani Megamal, which was busy with visitors, became even more lively with the presence of President Jokowi Upon entering, people were crowded in the shopping center and greeted the arrival of President Jokowi. Seeing the crowd, President Jokowi also took time to take selfies with those present. One of the visitors, Natalia, who is a student, was happy and impressed by President Jokowi's friendly attitude. His persistence in taking a selfie with the head of state paid off after chasing him to the 3rd floor of the shopping center. “I'm happy, I was a little disappointed not to be able to shake hands on the ground floor, but finally I was able (on the 3rd floor). “Pak Jokowi is very good, from the first term I I really liked his leadership,” he said. Likewise, Ana and her friends who work nearby were also happy to hear that President Jokowi had visited the mall. He also took the opportunity to take a selfie with the head of state. “While working (in) here, I learned about it from a friend, I came directly here, I ran, I screamed, I didn't expect to scream for a long time, finally Pak Jokowi called” , said Ana. Enthusiasm also radiated from Tegar and his mother, originally from the Sanggau regency. They felt touched because President Jokowi was so friendly and willing to interact directly with ordinary people. “Frankly, we are from Sanggau (regency), far from Pontianak, when we arrived in Pontianak, we met the president so it was extraordinary,” Tegar said. Even though in the excitement people stepped on Tegar's sandals and broke them, Tegar and his mother chose to let this happen in order to have the opportunity to take a photo with President Jokowi. “Alhamdulillah, I am very excited because this is the first time I feel that the president is humble, very sociable with us as ordinary people, to the point that we, even ordinary people, are called to take photos. I was so excited that someone stepped on my sandals and broke them. “At the end of the day, the important thing is to take pictures,” Tegar said. In addition to interacting with the public, President Jokowi also enjoyed coffee and a number of snacks with the ministers at one of the mall's stores. President Jokowi in this activity was also accompanied by Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Lassarus, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Governor Acting West Kalimantan Harisson.

