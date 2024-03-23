Majority of young Turks view imprisonment of prominent political prisoners as fair: report





Ainvestigationconducted by the polling company Konda and the Forum of Youth Organizations (GoFor) revealed that the majority of young Turks aged 18 to 30 believe that the imprisonment of prominent political prisoners is right, Turkish minute reported. Titled Youth Political Preferences Survey 2024 and released on Thursday, the survey is based on a representative sample of 1,864 people aged 18 to 30 across Turkey who were interviewed by pollsters between February 7 and 18 . According to the survey, 54 percent of Turkey's younger generations believe that the imprisonment of Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirta is right, while only 26 percent believe the opposite. Demirta, a two-time presidential candidate and former co-chair of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP), has been behind bars since 2016 for political reasons. Asked about the imprisonment of businessman Osman Kavala, 35 percent of respondents said it was fair, 28 percent said the opposite, while 37 percent had no opinion. Kavala, 66, faces charges ranging from espionage and financing protests in 2013 to participating in a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in 2016. He was arrested in October 2017 and convicted to life in 2022 for allegedly trying to overthrow Erdoan's government. . Participants were also asked to comment on the revocation of the parliamentary status of Can Atalay, who represents the Hatay province of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TP), at the end of January, following a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeals which upheld a sentence of 18 years in prison. sentence in the Gezi Park trial. While 52 percent said they had no idea or information on this issue, 35 percent said they found it illegal and 12 percent said they supported revoking MP status. Atalay. The defendants in the Gezi Park trial were found guilty of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government for their alleged role in protests that began against an urban development plan in central Istanbul and spread to other cities in Turkey. The youth-led demonstrations grew into a nationwide protest against perceived corruption by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the growing authoritarianism of then-Prime Minister and current President Erdoan. Erdoan's government violently dispersed the protests and then began cracking down on its leaders. To another question asking who they would vote for if local elections were held that day, 27.2 percent said they would support the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), followed by those who said they would vote for the ruling AKP (13 percent). , the far-right, anti-refugee Victory Party (ZP) (4.1 percent) and the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) (3.4 percent) . While 44 percent of young people define themselves as Atatrists, 39 percent consider themselves nationalists and 12 percent conservatives. Atatrkism, also known as Kemalism, is the founding and official ideology of the Republic of Turkey, based on the ideas and legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the architect of modern Turkey. Sixty-six percent of respondents cited financial problems as their most pressing problem, with 63 percent citing it as the main reason for the increase in youth suicides in Turkey. In recent years, the country has suffered from a deteriorating economy, high inflation and unemployment, and a poor human rights record. President Erdoan is criticized for his mismanagement of the economy, emptying state coffers and establishing a one-man regime in a country where dissent is repressed and opponents are imprisoned for criminal charges. political reasons. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

