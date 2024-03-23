What could happen as Trump faces the deadline for a half-billion-dollar bond?





Donald Trump, who lost a civil fraud case in New York last month, must post bail of nearly half a billion dollars if he wants to keep New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) out of court. , to recover the amount while he appeals. James is set to begin claiming his assets if he fails to post bail by Monday.

In February, Judge Arthur F. Engoron ruled that Trump, his two eldest sons and two of his executives submitted false data to lenders and insurance companies in order to get better deals. Engoron ordered Trump and his co-defendants to pay $464 million, an amount that continues to grow at a rate of more than $100,000 per day. In the weeks following this judgment, the options available to the former president were reduced.

Trump's lawyers asked appeals judges to reduce, delay or eliminate the bail requirement. The appeals court has not yet issued a final decision.

His lawyers told an appeals court that they tried to obtain a bond from 30 different insurance companies, but none was offered because they did not accept real estate as collateral. which represent the bulk of Trump's wealth. Selling golf courses or hotels generally takes much longer than a few days or weeks, time of which he no longer has.

Trump, who raged against Engoron and James' decision on social media, now finds himself faced with a handful of mostly unpleasant outcomes. Here are the scenarios that experts say could be most likely to occur in the coming days.

Nothing happens immediately Return to menu

The appeals court typically issues its rulings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so there is little chance it will act on Trump's request to waive the bail requirement by Monday. If it doesn't, and Trump doesn't post bail by then, legal experts say nothing stops James from calling on New York City sheriffs or city marshals to start seizing his property.

But she has reason to wait. Legal experts say Trump has a chance of getting some form of relief from the appeals court. If James starts moving her assets before the court rules, she may have to backtrack later. She may also consider acting quickly. As Nikos Passas, a professor of criminology at Northeastern University, says: She doesn't want to be accused of being too aggressive and unfair.

Letitia James decides to enforceReturn to menu

James said she intended to take Trump's assets if he didn't pay. If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, she told ABC News last month . In the interview, James mentioned the Trump 40 office building on Wall Street by name.

Experts say James would likely start with the New York properties, in part because the limited liability companies that own two of them, 40 Wall Street and his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, are being defended in the fraud case. James' office has already filed Engoron's judgment in a Westchester County court, a first step toward seizing the Seven Springs property, as first reported by CNN.

Once she has that judgment lien, what she can do is seize that judgment lien and basically order the properties sold to satisfy the judgment, said Stewart Sterk, a property law professor. and real estate at the Cardozo School of Law.

James could decide to take action against Trump on several fronts, leading to an unprecedented showdown with the Republican Party's nominee for president. She could start by issuing a subpoena to find out more about what assets he owns and where they are, but she may not need one since she already knows, thanks to the information revealed in the fraud case, where much of his wealth resides. New York City commissioners could go to Trump's banks and empty his accounts at his request, said Adam Pollock, a lawyer who previously served as deputy attorney general in New York. Pollock said she may also begin planning auctions of her properties in New York or file liens on her properties in other states, a step toward acquiring them as well. To get the full amount, she may have to take more than one or two properties, and she can choose which ones she wants to acquire.

Back to menu

Trump could find a wealthy person (or several people) to come to his aid and lend him money to put up bail. A person with Trump's wealth would normally be able to work with a bank, accustomed to taking real estate as collateral, to get a bond issued. But Trump has few banking connections left, records show, and limited access to banks makes securing bail much more difficult.

The parent company of Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is going public after investor approval Friday. His stake in the company, as of Friday afternoon's stock price, is worth about $3 billion. A retention commitment prohibits him from selling his shares for six months. He could ask the company's board members, many of whom are close allies, to waive that provision so he can sell shares, but experts said that would risk lowering the stock price . Trump could also consider borrowing against his shares to build the bond, but that could also be complicated by the lock-up clause.

In an article published Friday on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he had nearly five hundred million dollars in cash as he attacked Engoron and his judgment in the fraud case. Experts said the statement appeared to contradict Trump's lawyers' argument that he did not have enough cash to secure bail. Trump's lawyer, Christopher Kise, sent a statement in response to a request from the Washington Post: What he's talking about is the money (shown on his campaign disclosure forms) that he accumulated during through years of owning and managing successful businesses around the world. That's precisely the money Letitia James and Democrats are targeting, Kise said.

If Trump posts bail, a court-appointed monitor of his business empire and finances is expected to gain insight into that deal. This week, Engoron ordered that the monitor, former federal judge Barbara Jones, be informed in advance of any efforts to obtain bonds, including any statements made by the Trump Organization regarding obtaining those bonds , of any personal guarantee made by one of the accused. , and all Trump Organization bonds required by the bonding company.

The Court of Appeal intervenesReturn to menu

The easiest way for Trump to get out of this predicament is to get a lifeline from the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court. Trump's lawyers asked this court to reduce, delay or eliminate the bail requirement. The court could say Trump doesn't need to post bail at all, except until his appeal is over and he loses, or the panel could allow him to post a smaller bond. Trump's lawyers recently asked an emergency appeals judge to allow them to post $100 million bail, but the judge denied the request. A full panel is reconsidering the issue and could rule at any time.

Sterk, the professor, said the court could grant Trump's request to block James from seizing assets until he has a chance to appeal Engoron's underlying judgment. If James seizes and sells Trump's properties now, Sterk said, he won't be able to get them back. If Trump were to ultimately win his appeal, the sale of his properties could not be reversed. Courts of appeal must determine whether the consequences of their decisions may be irreversible.

Trump's lawyers have already signaled that if the state's appellate division does not stop James from seizing his assets, they will take their request to the Court of Appeals, the state's highest court. To do so, they need permission from the Appellate Division.

Trump files for bankruptcyReturn to menu

As The Post recently detailed, legal experts and some in the Trump camp acknowledge that filing for bankruptcy would likely push all of these issues back for months or even years. Trump would not escape his debt to the court and, in fact, interest would continue to accrue, but the clock would stand still on his need to immediately post bail. New York should fall in line with other creditors and ask a bankruptcy judge to be paid.

Filing for bankruptcy could have a political cost for a candidate who presents himself as a savvy businessman. People close to Trump told The Post this week that he is not considering the possibility. But he already did it. And he's only left with a limited number of options.

