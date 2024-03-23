Politics
Chinese Communist Party officials have used media coverage of corruption to weaken their rivals, according to a study of 2000-2014 data.
Authors Ji Yeon Hong, associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan, and Leo Yang, postdoctoral researcher at the Stanford Center on Chinas Economy and Institutions, built a complex model to carry out their comparative analysis.
The model showed that top provincial officials with ties to more influential central leaders, particularly members of the Politburo Standing Committee, were more likely to promote media coverage of corruption investigations against their peers from other provinces in the framework of factional rivalry.
The researchers also used the frequency of state media reporting on committee members to measure their importance.
Two approaches were used to delineate Chinese political factions during the period studied.
In the first, the authors considered each member of the Politburo Standing Committee as the sponsor of a faction.
For the second time, they grouped these powerful players into three prominent factions once considered active.
The authors avoided identifying who made up these factions, but said in their paper that the two methods yielded similar results.
They also searched millions of news stories from more than 100 local media outlets using the keyword shuangguior intra-party disciplinary investigations, and analyzed the career paths of party secretaries in the provinces where officials found to be corrupt were based.
Below shuanggui, which does not fall under the criminal justice system, party disciplinary inspectors have broad powers to arrest and question suspects. The much-criticized system of secret inquisitions was legalized in the 2018 national control law.
The rationale for making it a key indicator was based on the assumption that regional media, which are strictly censored, are regulated by local propaganda departments. These departments ultimately report to local party secretaries, and regional media therefore have no incentive to criticize local officials.
Criticizing other local governments does not interfere with their own supervisor's political fortunes and may actually contribute to his success by denigrating local leaders who compete with him, the paper claims.
Hong and Yang said the publicly reported corruption cases had significantly disrupted the promotion prospects of the No. 1 official in the affected provinces. They also found that provincial leaders associated with more powerful members of the Politburo Standing Committee were more likely to promote this type of media coverage and had greater chances of being promoted.
However, their study would not be able to provide an accurate analysis of current party politics, the authors said, because the data analyzed ends in 2014, just two years after Xi Jinping began his party leadership in as general secretary.
In a written statement to the Post, Hong and Yang said: Our article is written for academic purposes and the evidence is limited to coverage in local newspapers, primarily in front of current leaders. It is therefore inaccurate and inappropriate to draw broad conclusions about current policy in China, especially at the highest level.
Their research focused mainly on the period when Hu was in power. Hu, Party secretary from 2002 to 2012, resigned as Chinese president in 2013, at the end of his second and final five-year term.
As the authors describe in their article, these years are not generally considered a period in which one faction or top leader dominated others.
During Hu's era, Beijing hailed the party's power structure as one of collective leadership, a term that quickly fell out of favor after Xi succeeded Hu as party leader in 2012 and initiated a increasing centralization of power.
Xi has also repeatedly denounced certain factions within the party, with many ousted senior officials arrested during the anti-corruption campaign he launched in late 2012, accused of forming their own political cliques within the party.
|
Chinese Communist Party officials have used media coverage of corruption to weaken their rivals, according to a study of 2000-2014 data.
