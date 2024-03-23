British government imposes 3-week national lockdown





LONDON The United Kingdom went into full lockdown on Monday as the British government attempted to contain the growing number of coronavirus cases emerging in the country. The lockdown, which will be reassessed in three weeks, will result in the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Now is the time for us all to do more, Mr Johnson said in a speech to the nation on Monday evening. The strict new measures will be enforced by police and aim to limit people's movements amid fears that Britain's health service can be overwhelmed by the coronavirus, unless the spread of the pandemic is slowed. Johnson said he wanted to “give the British people a very simple instruction: you must stay at home”. However, people will be allowed to leave their homes to shop for basic necessities, exercise once a day, for medical reasons, provide care to someone in need, and travel to the work and back when absolutely necessary. he added. Gatherings of more than two people in public would be prohibited. All non-essential shops would be forced to close and social events such as weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies would be postponed. Funerals could take place but only in the presence of close family members, the Prime Minister said. Johnson had resisted forcing its population to adopt the type of containment measures seen in the United States and across Europe, although it announced the closure of schools, pubs, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms. But much of the population has ignored advice to stay away from crowds, with many Britons heading to beaches and parks this weekend. Photos of subway cars full of commuters have also gone viral. With a death toll of 335, corona virus the number of deaths begins to rise sharply in the United Kingdom. Expert government advisers warn that the only way to contain the disease is to impose draconian controls on people's social lives for 18 months until a vaccine is found. More than 6,000 people have died in Italy, where some hospitals have been overwhelmed, the government has banned most travel and issued an order freezing all business activities deemed non-essential in a bid to keep more people at home. Businesses will have to remain closed until April 3. In Spain, the death toll reached 2,182, just three days after reaching 1,000.

