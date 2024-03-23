I have my own Trump document and it clearly shows why his election interference case is being delayed





Our government lies.

Two and a half years ago, while doing some research, I filed a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) for information on former Trump fixer Michael Cohen and the investigation which led to his prosecution. Cohen gave me permission to pursue the information; he wanted it too. So, over the past two and a half years, with the help of brilliant FOIA attorney Mark Zaid and his firm, we have searched for the information in vain. I sat in on Zoom meetings, listening to excuse after excuse. I appeared in court. Nothing was ever done.

If you've already filed a FOIA with any branch of the federal government, be prepared to wait. The wait is always long and the amount of information you get is usually minimal.

The idea behind FOIA is to provide transparency in government. The reality is that this law is often used to hide government activities. Often, we are told, FOIA offices within the federal government are underfunded and overworked, producing a backlog of information that American taxpayers never have access to.

“It’s an undeniable fact,” Zaid told me several times. My own investigation into the matter confirms this assertion. But Zaid also warned me that the government was slow in providing information – which better explains what happened recently in Manhattan.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said federal prosecutors have provided about 73,000 pages of documents since March 4 in response to a subpoena Trump filed in January. They appeared “largely irrelevant,” but 172 pages were witness statements that Trump's team could review before trial, according to a filing by state prosecutors. This is why the Manhattan case was delayed for 30 days.

It is no coincidence that around the same time the federal government responded by releasing documents on this subject. I made a request on this same case two and a half years ago. But I didn't get 73,000 pages. The government reviewed 32 pages and sent me 31 of them.

At first, the government told me that it had no documents in its possession that matched what I had requested. But, thanks to Cohen, I already had at least one document which indicated that there were others. When presented with this information, the government came back and said there were many documents and it would take years to process my application. Turns out I just needed to be Alvin Bragg.

Donald Trump is right. There is a two-tiered justice system in this country. But only a fool would think it was on the lower level.

Among the information I sought and received was information detailing the beginning of the investigation into Michael Cohen and his relationship with Stormy Daniels. “During this investigation, evidence was gathered. . . focusing on Cohen, a former Trump Organization executive and current personal attorney to President Trump,” explains some of the information released by the Department of Justice (DOJ). “This is reclassified from bank fraud to crimes related to the Federal Election Campaign Act. »

The information shows why Cohen was targeted and the actions he took for the “benefit of Donald Trump.” There is very little new that the DOJ has provided to me – but it helps verify what Michael Cohen has been saying for a long time – and has been accused of lying by Donald Trump. Trump has long said Cohen can't be trusted — leading to questions about why he hired him. But the evidence revealed shows that it was quite the opposite. Trump trusted Cohen with good reason: he carried out Donald's wishes like a good foot soldier. Everything communicated to me shows not only that Cohen accurately described his actions, but that everything he did was for Donald Trump. His loyalty to Trump was unquestionable. Unshakeable. Undeniable. And it cost him dearly.

The information I received also confirms most media reports – and is in fact based on information already released to the public. I waited two and a half years for this? Some of the information reads like an index of media articles and television shows regarding Donald Trump.

Some interviews with the FBI, private text messages and phone calls are also among the documents I received – but again – nothing new is mentioned. We all know why the federal government began investigating Cohen. What is interesting about the 32 pages I received are several blacked out sections describing who was interviewed, but the information provided during these interviews provides little insight.

Of course, if you want a behind-the-scenes look at the clandestine way members of the press get tips on “Access Hollywood” tapes, then grab some popcorn. But none of this is new and none of this is new.

There is no doubt that the amount of information leaked about Bragg includes thousands of pages of details like this, ensuring that Bragg will have to take his time determining what we already know: Trump is a criminal and asked to Cohen to “fix it.” “.

With a 30-day deadline, Bragg must read, digest, condense, report and determine whether any of those 73,000 pages are relevant to a complex case in Manhattan. This means processing 2,433 pages per day. Even if 24 people read 100 pages a day, it will be difficult. Expect additional delays, or expect some information to be overlooked and/or the trial to be further delayed.

The right to a speedy trial does not belong only to the accused. It belongs to all of us.

Who benefits from this, other than Donald Trump? No one, but this brings up several questions: Why did the government lie to me about the processing of my application? Why did the government do a last minute stupid thing to Trump.

The right to a speedy trial does not belong only to the accused. It belongs to all of us, a guarantee that the government does not abuse our rights and drag us into matters of extreme and mundane importance indefinitely.

The most telling thing about the information given to me was “He’s pissed!” » what Cohen said about Trump when the former president found out his peccadilloes were about to become public; just another look at Trump's bombast.

Meh. Still, it's not even a little bit entertaining after what I heard from Trump himself. This seems less than fun – boring.

Want a daily summary of all the news and commentary the Show has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The biggest revelation for me was the statement that “Trump’s positive media coverage during the campaign and payments…. . . were intended to protect then-candidate Trump from public criticism and scrutiny, and thus influenced a presidential election.

Here it is. The press helped Donald Trump. Some of us were aware of it, and others were victims of the bullshit spewed by Trump and his paid allies.

The American press has many responsibilities, then and now, regarding our coverage of Donald Trump.

And as the government's actions in the Bragg affair also show, the government is also complicit.

There is not a single truth for Trump to tell. There's no scam he won't commit, and there's no person he won't bribe to save his own skin.

There are obviously still members of the Justice Department who, out of ignorance or malice, will support Donald Trump for various reasons. The information released this week also shows that there are clearly members of the media who are greedy or stupid and therefore helping Trump.

Trump's love/hate relationship with the press is a warning if ever there was one.

But I admit that I could be wrong. I received less than three dozen pages. Bragg got 73,000.

And we both got caught.

