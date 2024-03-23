US President Joe Biden reveals reasons for transferring Indonesian capital to IKN







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – United States President Joe Biden expressed his opinion on why Indonesia needs to move its capital. According to Biden, there is an urgent need to move the capital from Jakarta. In 2021, he declared that Jakarta would sink in the next 10 years. He said this while speaking about climate change in a welcoming speech at the office of the United States Director of National Intelligence at the time. According to him, climate change is the biggest threat due to climate change that is currently haunting the entire world. Climate change is causing sea levels to rise and will result in the loss of homes, livelihoods and lives for thousands of people. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “If, in fact, sea levels rise another two and a half feet, millions of people will migrate and compete for fertile land,” he said in the speech released by the White House. “What will happen in Indonesia if the projections are correct, that in the next 10 years they may have to move their capital because they will be underwater?” he added. The government is increasingly moving the Indonesian state capital (IKN) from Jakarta on the island of Java to the archipelago of the island of Kalimantan. More recently, Jakarta will become an agglomeration zone province after relinquishing its position as a special capital region or DKI. This is contained in the Draft Law (RUU) Concerning the Special Region of Jakarta Province which was accepted by council members as a proposed bill initiated by the House of Representatives. Agglomeration areas are defined as urban areas in the context of spatial planning that unite the management of several city and district areas with their parent city, even if they are different in terms of administration. There will be a center of national economic growth on a global scale. It brings together government management, industry, commerce, integrated transportation and other strategic areas to improve the economy and national prosperity. For example, in Article 51, paragraph 2 of the bill, the agglomeration area does not only include Jakarta. But it also includes Bogor Regency, Tangerang Regency, Bekasi Regency, Cianjur Regency, Bogor City, Depok City, Tangerang City, South Tangerang City and Bekasi City. Separately, US space agency NASA said rising global temperatures and melting ice caps mean many coastal cities like Jakarta face an increased risk of flooding and water overflows. sea. NASA said a global average sea rise of 3.3mm per year and signs of increasingly intense torrential rains as the atmosphere warms would make flooding 'commonplace' . Since the 1990s, significant flooding has occurred in Jakarta and the 2007 rainy season caused damage, with 70% of the area submerged. NASA also posted Landsat images online showing how Jakarta has changed over the past three decades. Clearing forests and other vegetation with impermeable surfaces in inland areas along the Ciliwung and Cisadane rivers has reduced the amount of water that can be absorbed. This causes overflows and flash floods. The Jakarta region's population more than doubled between 1990 and 2020, leading more people to congregate in high-risk floodplains. This situation is then exacerbated by river channels and channels that are periodically narrowed or blocked by sediment and waste. It is therefore very likely to overflow. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Jokowi's Affirmation: RI is always open to collaborate with anyone (fsd/fsd)



