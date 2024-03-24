Trump Praises Truth Social After DWAC Stock Falls





Digital World Acquisition Corp stock price chart in the days leading up to and including shareholder approval of the merger with Donald Trump's social media company.

Donald Trump told his many online followers on Saturday, “I LOVE SOCIAL TRUTH,” but shareholders of the newly merged company that will own the social media app may not feel so good after a sharp price drop. day before.

The front company Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw its stock price plunge nearly 14% in the hours after shareholders approved Friday morning a merger with the former president's social media company to take it public.

If that decline accelerates in the coming weeks, the value of Trump's majority stake in the newly merged company, called Trump Media, could be somewhat less than the roughly $3 billion estimated before shareholders signed the agreement. agreement Friday.

DWAC stock, which hit a high of $58.72 per share on Jan. 23 as the long-stalled merger seemed more likely, was down to $44.20 per share as markets opened Friday morning. , just before the shareholder vote.

DWAC shares closed Friday afternoon at $36.94 per share.

After-hours trading saw the stock rebound a bit to $38.55 per share. But that's still 12.7% lower than Friday's opening price.

The drop could reflect concerns about whether Trump Media & Technology Group, which is merging with DWAC, will be able to generate significant revenue and whether Trump will try to cash in on his share sooner because of his many legal problems.

TMTG, owner of the Trump Social platform that Trump used on Saturday to proclaim his love for the app, reported losses of nearly $50 million in the first three financial quarters of 2023. It recorded less than 3, $5 million in revenue during this period.

Meanwhile, Trump faces civil judgments topping half a billion dollars in federal and state courts in New York, in addition to mounting legal fees related to those cases and four criminal lawsuits as he seeks to overturn President Joe Biden in the November election.

Last week, Trump's lawyers said in a court filing that he did not have the cash to secure an appeal bond to secure a $454 million fraud judgment in one of those cases . This would, for now, prevent the New York Attorney General's Office from collecting the reward.

Under the terms of the merger, Trump, who will own at least 58% of Trump Media, will not be able to sell shares in the company for six months.

However, the new board, which is expected to include his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other close allies, could vote to lift that restriction, allowing him to sell his shares to cover his legal costs. Much sooner.

This, in turn, could cause Trump Media's stock price to decline and cause other shareholders to sell their shares, causing the stock price to fall even further.

Trump Media will use the symbol DJT when it begins trading on the NASDAQ stock market starting next week.

This same ticker was used for Trump's former publicly traded company, Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts, whose shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange beginning in 1995.

This company lost money every year of its business and eventually filed for bankruptcy protection in 2004, the same year it was delisted from the stock market.

