Rishi Sunak gave Labor the perfect line of attack

Labour has been attacking National Insurance in particular since Boris Johnson's government increased the tax to fund the NHS and social services

Rishi Sunak's latest incarnation of scrapping national insurance, in case you haven't been keeping up, is a real gift to Labour. Keir Starmers' party has spent much of the week attacking the Conservatives' long-term ambition to get rid of what the prime minister now calls double taxation.

In a question-and-answer session with Mirror readersthe Labor leader spoke of an unfunded commitment of 46 billion, adding: You would have thought, after Liz Truss's experience, that Rishi Sunak would have understood that unfunded commitments are not a good idea.

Similarly, between long, serious speeches on his economic philosophy, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was busy attacking the 46 billion Tory black hole in the Commons, and other colleagues including the shadow work and pensions secretary , Liz Kendall, launched similar criticisms.

It is a striking line of attack for the Labor Party, and one in a series of attacks on traditionally conservative issues that underline confidence in the opposition's operations. In previous years, Labor MPs would not have dared to approach tax policy, for example, for fear of being labeled a high-tax party. That crown now surely rests on the heads of the Conservatives, given that they themselves have presided over a record tax burden.

But Labor has been attacking National Insurance (NI) in particular since Boris Johnson's government increased this tax to fund the NHS and social services. The current black hole is, of course, entirely theoretical: it refers to a long-term ambition to abolish the IN, rather than any concrete current policy. But given that Sunak's allies now highlight his ambitions for NI as one of the key features of his leadership abilities, this is probably not an unfair attack: the commitment to abolition could figure well in the conservative program.

The Conservatives used to be the best political astronomers: they identified black holes in Labor spending, whether the party was in opposition or in government. They even thought that scrapping national insurance would make life difficult for Starmer's party, which instead saw the idea as an opportunity.

Similarly, the Labor Party shunned immigration as an issue. He promised to control immigration during his 2015 election campaign, and mugs bearing that pledge became a political collector's item after a huge internal party row (in fact, they were only printed because someone (one at Labor headquarters thought it would attract more attention if the party produced pledge cups for everything else but left immigration out of the order).

For years, the Labor Party had a tortured approach to talking about immigration: it tried largely to avoid the subject, but if pressed, its MPs would just say we'd better do it. But in November Starmer launched the attack to stop the boats during Prime Minister's Questions. It was a landmark moment at the time, and the Labor leader made the policy of expelling Rwanda a regular theme of his Wednesday clashes with Sunak, even as it allowed the prime minister to accuse him of being on the side of the smugglers.

This stands in stark contrast to the way Labor leaders previously attacked the Conservatives on issues that provided comfort to the left, such as the NHS. I've attended countless PMQ meetings over the last 14 years where a Labor leader complained about funding for the NHS, and the two leaders then spent the ensuing questions exchanging meaningless statistics on the number of nurses here and the increase in places in medical schools there. Now you're more likely to hear Labor criticizing the NHS itself, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting arguing with the health service over whether it caters more to patients or the system itself -himself, and with doctors about his plans to reform the way they work. .

Thus, the party's political attack operation gained considerable confidence. But what is still missing is its political appeal. Those with enough gray hair to remember the last Labor government still think Starmer is too cautious about what the Labor Party itself stands for: he and Reeves are taking an approach largely focused on reassuring voters about the fact that they can vote for them, rather than agreeing. voters a particular reason to be enthusiastic about the Labor Party. Some senior officials believe this is not enough.

Similarly, those involved in Tory election planning believe the actual campaign will be transformative for them, as they will focus heavily on the Labor leader and, in the words of one person involved, highlight how rubbish Starmer is. Whether voters notice this, of course, depends more on whether the Tories themselves are less rubbish and in disarray than they currently are, something Labor is currently very good at exploiting.

Isabel Hardman is deputy editor of The spectator