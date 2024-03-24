Xi Jinping's penchant for leading the way





The use of Xi Jinping's standard Party formulation of the way forward on various policy issues has become so common that the phrase has become an object of satire, a way of mocking Xi. personality cult and a tendency to claim personal leadership in a number of policy areas. This also gave rise to some of Xi's many nicknamesincluding the immortal compass and Chief Compass. Recently, the influential account Professor Li is not your teacher shared a list of more than 240 topics on which Xi Jinping has shown the way forward. The non-exhaustive list, drawn up based on articles published by Peoples Daily and Xinhuawas compiled by volunteers and covers the years 2015 to 2024. Topics range from the most ambitious (the future development of humanity) to the specifically political (full implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Party Congress), to the regional (promoting the economic integration of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei) and to the sports (promoting the accelerated development of winter sports in China ). CDT reissued and translates the list, with some context and background links added. The phrase pointing the way forward is also included among the 104 entries in our recently launched ebook, China Digital Times Glossary: ​​20th Anniversary Edition. The full entry is reproduced below. show the way (zhmng le fngxing) The phrase Xi Jinping points the way for/toward (sometimes translated into English as moving forward toward in official Chinese government translations) was used so often during Xi Jinping's long tenure that it became a object of satire, a meme in itself. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi Jinping has continued to cultivate a form of personalist rule unheard of since the time of Mao Zedong. Features of its centralized regime include the promotion of Thought of Xi Jinpinga long anti-corruption campaign who eliminated some of his political rivals, the indefinite extension of his mandate, the cement your position as the heart of the Chinese Communist Party, and frequent hagiographic cover of its activities by government propagandists and state media (see entry for positive energy). This flattering Media coverage often uses the phrase Xi Jinping Points the Way, encouraging the perception that Xi personally takes charge of various government policy areas, a sort of micromanager in chief. Over the years, Xi has been variously described as leading the way in politics, economics, foreign relations, human rights, climate change, education, society, culture and the arts, and even sport. The overuse of the phrase has led some netizens to mock him as the immortal compass. CDT has cataloged a complete list of these slogans. Among the classics: Showing the way forward for Chinese football (2017)

Paving the way for Chinese and global development (2019)

Leading the Way Forward for Our Common Home on Planet Earth (2020)

Paving the way for a new journey towards a community with a shared future for all humanity (2021)

Paving the way for human rights governance (2021)

Paving the way for a new chapter of China-Russia friendship, cooperation and common development (2023) In June 2023, state media touted Xi's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing with a photo of Xi sitting at the head of a huge conference table and the headline Xi Jinping Highlights Good way forward for Sino-American relations. The characterization of the United States as a meek supplicant during the bilateral meeting inspired derision on Chinese social networks and on Chinese Twitter. Comments included: Pointing the way forward, once again, The immortal compass and, obviously, reason. [Xi] sits at the center of the table is to better advance Sino-US relations. A joke elevated the expression to the level of planetary movement: leading the way for the Earth's rotation. In December 2023, the periodical Selected Essays ( Zawen Xuankan) operations suspended after 35 years, suddenly and without explanation. It was widely believed that the publication was shut down because of its final cover, which showed a costumed arm pointing the way forward. Miniature faceless masses sprinted up the arm and then plunged over the tip of the index finger into the darkness.

