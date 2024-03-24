President Asif Ali Zardari urges political parties to come together to tackle challenges facing Pakistan





Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on March 23 urged all political parties to put aside their differences to tackle the multiple problems facing the cash-strapped country, amid growing political polarization and a surge in terrorist attacks.

Mr. Zardari was addressing the 84th Pakistan Day celebrations and military parade organized at the Parade Ground area in Islamabad.

This day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940, which provided a framework for achieving the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims in South Asia.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid Bin Salman was the guest of honor on the occasion. Mr. Zardari inspected the tri-service parade and admired the preparedness of the forces. He also took the opportunity to call for building internal consensus while avoiding political differences.

“I request all political parties to put aside all their political issues and work for the development and prosperity of the country,” said Mr. Zardari, who was elected president earlier this month.

Mr. Zardari was referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest against allegations of electoral fraud and imprisonment of its leader Imran Khan. Mr. Zardari said Pakistan was facing multiple challenges but the newly elected government would address the challenges facing the country.

I am happy that a democratic government was established after the elections. It is now our responsibility to meet all the challenges. I believe that, as we have done in the past, we will address all issues and lead the country out of the current troubles, he said.

He said Pakistani forces were strong enough to face the threat and defend the country, adding that Pakistan's success in fighting terrorism had been recognized by the world.

The President said the country had already established the Special Investment Facilitation Center (SIFC), comprising senior civilian and military leaders, to make key decisions regarding the development of important sectors such as mining, agriculture and information technology.

Zardari said Pakistan, as a peaceful nuclear state, wanted to maintain good relations with all its neighbors, but warned that it would not tolerate any form of aggression.

We will not tolerate any effort by terrorists or any group to destabilize our country, he said, apparently referring to the increase in terrorist attacks in the country and tensions with neighboring Afghanistan.

The President termed the unresolved Kashmir issue as the main source of instability in the region and urged that the dispute be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions. The people of Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris in their struggle and always support them, he said, reiterating Islamabad's stated position.

India has firmly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir will always be an integral and inalienable part of the country. Zardari also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to provide rapid support to Gaza's besieged population.

The President especially thanked China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkey for their support to Pakistan stuck in debt in difficult times.

The main event of the day was the grand military parade in Islamabad, during which contingents of three armed forces and other security forces paraded while fighter jets carried out aerobatic maneuvers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Zardari, who became President of Pakistan for the second time, stressed that the nation must actively participate in the nation-building process, adopting the values ​​of hard work, integrity and compassion.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he honored the commitment and sacrifices made by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

Our armed forces, civil administration, police and law enforcement have, with unwavering commitment, ensured the safety, security and sovereignty of our nation, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, asked the nation to renew its strong resolve to follow the footsteps of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a springboard of peace, progress and stability.

Our forefathers made untiring efforts and made exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan as millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan, he said.

We are fully aware of the serious challenges Pakistan is currently facing, including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit, and above all the growing scourge of terrorism, he said and assured that we would remain committed to putting Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a compelling policy reform framework.

Radio Pakistan reported that special prayers were offered in mosques after pre-dawn prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag was raised on major government buildings.

