Those who oppose Modi are jailed: Sharad Pawar calls PM dictatorship | Pune News





CRITICIZING Narendra Modi for “following the path of dictatorship” and putting those who oppose him in jail, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said the Prime Minister was following his own ideology, which does not was not in the interest of the nation. “When Narendra Modi arrived in Baramati, he had said that he was holding my hand to enter politics. But his politics have nothing to do with my ideology. If he had held my hand, I would not have allowed him to work in this manner,” Pawar said at an election rally for his daughter and MVA Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati Supriya Sule in Indapur on Sunday after -noon. Referring to the investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against opposition leaders, Pawar said the way power is being misused today resembles the dictatorship followed by the Modi government . Referring to those who are put behind bars for taking a stand against Modi, the veteran politician said, “The CM of Jharkand was put in jail because he took a stand against Modi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was similarly jailed. Arvind Kejriwal belongs to an ordinary middle-class family. His way of running the government attracted people from all over the country and outside…the way he reformed the education and health sectors was a hit with the people. Why are good politicians like him put in prison? Pawar said the Modi government's policies are not in the national interest. “The Prime Minister imposes taxes. If the government collects Rs 100 in taxes from citizens, the Prime Minister says it has put Rs 6 in your pocket. The Prime Minister takes Rs 100 and returns Rs 6. This is the Modi guarantee. This is neither in the interest of the nation nor in the interest of the common man. It is time for change and that is why this time the Lok Sabha elections are very important,” he said.

