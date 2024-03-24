Only Donald Trump could have created this legal nightmare





Good morning. I'm Paul Thornton, and it's Saturday March 23, 2024. Let's look back at the week in Opinion.

It's barely spring, but it might as well be the dog days of summer for those awaiting a legal response to Donald Trump. Yes, the former president faces financial ruin following two civil judgments in New York State, but the ultimate manifestation of equality before the law would be the criminal conviction of a man who may not have not being shot at someone on Fifth Avenue, but who did try to rob. an election and, after its failure, illegally absconded with sensitive government documents and refused to return them.

This is where it helps that someone like Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Attorney General, reinforces lay people's desire for justice with expert legal reasoning. In separate LA Times columns, Litman explains that no, he is not a supporter of suspecting U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of interfering in Trump's defense in the Mar-a-Lago documents case and, Yes, Georgia's election interference case could be irreparably damaged after dispute over Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis' relationship with the special prosecutor she hired.

In both cases, there is a shamelessness used by Trump’s protectors. As Litman shows, Cannon's orders unnecessarily delaying her trial could get her thrown out of the case, and in Georgia, the judge could have rejected the thin and stupid claim that Willis' personal relationship affected her handling of the case. accusation before authorizing the hearing of evidence. The goal of Trump's prosecutors is to secure his conviction, but it serves the higher purpose of equal justice under the law by holding someone as powerful as a former president accountable. For Trump's protectors, Judge Cannon added that the goal was only to delay his trials because it served him, not justice. This gives one party much more moral room to maneuver than the other.

In previous newsletters I have discussed the resulting balance. For example, Atty. General Merrick Garland has been criticized for being timid in his prosecution of Trump, but, in my view, that comes from a desire for due process, which can sometimes have the effect of delaying accountability. Trump and his defenders, in contrast, treat process-oriented people, like Garland, like idiots. Generally speaking, the process can drag on in the face of these challenges under such unflappable stewards as Willis and Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

But here the process is not expected to last long enough, because the defendant is the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee and Election Day is November 5. As he has done so many times before, Trump has lulled us into a nightmare that has already made us live a nightmare. It seemed like a far-fetched scenario last time, it was a defeated president refusing to concede an election, and now it's possible that someone could be elected just before being convicted. Increasingly, it seems that only voters, not Willis, Smith or any other righteous prosecutor, can wake us up.

No, Trump did not literally threaten bloodshed. Columnist Jonah Goldberg says that needlessly panicking about everything the ex-president says only helps his campaign: Every time the media exaggerates or misleads on a specific story, it gives Trump an opportunity and to his praetorian guard to assert that the media exaggerate or mislead on every subject. history. This has been the strategy favored by Trumpworld since the Russia collusion story. And it worked.

Don't trust Big Oil's explanations for why gas prices are so high in California. The cost of gas is rising, and fossil fuel companies making record profits want you to think it's because of California's environmental policies. Don't believe it, says the Times editorial board: In February, prices in California were $1.35 a gallon higher than in the rest of the country, and between 30 and 40 cents of that amount is is what UC Berkeley economist Severin Borenstein calls a mysterious gasoline surcharge that cannot be calculated. is due to higher taxes, fees or environmental standards.

He recently lost his wife of 42 years and is living alone for the first time in decades. Here's what Bruce Wexler says he learned: I suspect I just need to avoid being alone, an interesting trick if you can pull it off. I made the effort to stay busy, exercise, continue working full time, and meet friends for lunch. People tell me that one day I will be ready to pursue a relationship with someone else, the ultimate cure for living alone. I can't imagine it. Just like I wouldn't want to be the quarterback who succeeds Tom Brady, I wouldn't want to be the woman who succeeds Diane.

The anti-gender movement brings us closer to authoritarianism. Gender fear allows existing powers, states, churches and political movements, to scare people into returning to their ranks, accept censorship and externalize their fear and hatred on communities vulnerable, writes Judith Butler. These powers not only appeal to the fears many workers have about the future of their work or the sanctity of their family life, but also stoke those fears.

And finally, an update: Starting next month, this newsletter will appear in your inbox twice a week. It will be the same format that you read every Saturday morning, but we will also send out a mid-week opinion newsletter. As always, thanks for reading.

