Mapping the global economy: Switzerland surprises with a rate cut

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank surprised with the first interest rate cut among its global peers, Japan's central bankers ended the most aggressive monetary stimulus in modern history and the Federal Reserve maintained the focus on American borrowing costs.
While Fed policymakers maintained their policy of lowering rates this year, the Bank of England also moved closer to cutting rates.
Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:
Europe
Zurich authorities lowered their benchmark index to 1.5%, the first such reduction for one of the world's ten most traded currencies since the end of the pandemic. Central banks have revised their inflation forecasts downward, suggesting a fundamental reassessment of inflation dynamics, said George Moran, European economist at Nomura International Plc.
The Bank of England has taken another step towards lowering interest rates in the coming months after two of its most ardent hawks abandoned their calls for hikes. Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel joined an 8-1 majority in the Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates at their highest level in 16 years, at 5.25%, in the latest sign that the BoE was preparing to ease policy more late this year.
Rising labor costs in the euro zone slowed late last year, a result that should encourage European Central Bank policymakers who are looking at the strength of wages as a key element in deciding when to cut wages. interest rate.
Asia
Now that Japan has raised interest rates for the first time since 2007, investors and economists are divided on how long it will take before the central bank opts for another hike. Governor Kazuo Ueda has repeatedly said that real interest rates in Japan remain deeply negative and that further weakness in the yen could also raise concerns among government officials seeking to take more steps to strengthen the currency.
Hong Kong has accelerated the passage of domestic security legislation, prompting fresh warnings from the United States, European Union and United Kingdom that the move could muzzle discussions open within the global financial center. President Xi Jinping's government has tightened its grip on Hong Kong following mass pro-democracy protests that rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese city in 2019.
WE
Fed officials maintained their forecast of three interest rate cuts this year and decided to slow the pace of reducing their bond holdings, suggesting they are not alarmed by a recent rise in the inflation. Policymakers signaled they remained on track to cut rates this year for the first time since March 2020, but they now forecast just three cuts in 2025, down from four planned in December, based on the median projection .
The Biden administration is considering blacklisting a number of Chinese semiconductor companies linked to Huawei Technologies Co. after the telecommunications giant made a significant technological breakthrough last year. The U.S. government is pressuring its allies, including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan, to further tighten restrictions on China's access to semiconductor technology.
When the Fed raises interest rates, U.S. households as a whole generally benefit from an increase in their interest income that exceeds the additional cost of servicing the debt. Not this time. Unlike every other Fed hike cycle over the past half-century, the last one triggered a sharp decline in household net interest income.
World
Besides major central banks, Pakistan kept its policy interest rate at a record low, Indonesia kept its rate near a five-year high, and Iceland maintained its highest ever rate. Western Europe. Australia signaled it had ended its tightening policy, Norway left rates at a 16-year high and Turkey made a surprise move. Mexico made a much-anticipated rate cut.
The BoJ finally ended an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates that left more than $4 trillion in funds chasing higher returns abroad. The sequence of events threatens to disrupt financial flows in Japan and around the world. One of the biggest questions is what happens to that big ball of money stashed overseas in assets including U.S. government bonds, European power plants and Singapore stocks. So far, markets have had no problem accepting Japan's first interest rate hike since 2007.
Finland has been crowned the world's happiest country for the seventh year in a row in global life satisfaction rankings, but a decline in living standards among young Americans has caused the world's largest economy to fall out of the rankings. top 20 for the first time. The United Nations list is based on factors such as gross domestic product, life expectancy, having someone to rely on, feelings of freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption.
Emerging Markets
Ghana's economy has grown at its fastest pace in a year after the industrial sector emerged from four consecutive quarters of contraction.
Across Israel, construction sites are idle as the ban on Palestinian workers continues with no end in sight. It has transformed the construction sector into an epicenter of the economic crisis, offering a glimpse of what awaits both sides if the war in Gaza permanently severs their tenuous ties.
–With help from Galit Altstein, Irina Angel, Bastian Benrath, Ruth Carson, Ekow Dontoh, Moses Mozart Dzawu, Toru Fujioka, Mackenzie Hawkins, Siuming Ho, Fadwa Hodali, Ben Holland, Sumio Ito, Masaki Kondo, Steve Matthews, Yoshiaki Nohara, Now Pohjanpalo, Tom Rees, Yasufumi Saito and Zoe Schneeweiss.
