Why Trump's Properties Can't Save Him From His Huge Bond Problem

Trump, TikTok, Truth Social and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor05:49

Why Trump's properties can't save him from his huge bond problem08:12

Lawrence: New York fraud case will expose Trump's fundamental political lie about his wealth 08:29

Trump's $454 Million Problem: Can He Post Half a Billion Dollar Bail in Just Hours?08:33

'Monopoly money': Why Trump's Truth Social deal might not help his $454 million bond 06:35

'Someone is lying': Trump contradicts his lawyers and claims to have $500 million in cash07:35

Trump becomes butt of Biden jokes as legal bills he can't afford erode image of rich man05:24

Trump's Last Resort: Countdown to Post $454 Million Bail…Or 11:00

Vulnerable and desperate: Trump runs out of time to post $454 fraud bond 05:41

“If This Was a Law School Exam, Judge Cannon Would Fail,” Legal Expert Says 07:13

His worst nightmare: Donald Trump's real estate empire is on the line before the deadline 11:56

Losses seem inevitable for Trump with no good options days before fraud sanctions deadline12:00

Lawrence: Racist conman Trump's debts pose national security risk 05:35

Trump's Cashless Crisis: Could Someone 'Own the President' by Posting His $454 Million Bail?10:12

Never seen before: Trump's financial expert talks about his efforts to secure a $464 million bond08:52

Panic: Trump asks friends to beg for money as he desperately seeks $464 million 05:19

He's panicking: Donald Trump presses the panic button when he doesn't have much time left to pay10:00

Andrew Weissmann: Trump simply doesn't have the money to post $464 million bail 06:15

Trump's desperate gesture? Manafort and ties to Russian oligarch consider campaign due to need for money08:51

'Drowning': New Details on Trump's Absolutely Desperate Finances07:22

The gap between securing bail for the civil fraud penalty owed by Donald Trump and Trump's overall value exists in the details of how bail bonds are arranged. Neil Pedersen, co-owner of Pedersen & Sons Surety Bond Agency, discusses the practicalities of securing Donald Trump a half-billion-dollar bond while he appeals the fraud judgment against him, and the steps that Attorney General Letitia James will likely be able to take when the time comes. runs out for Trump Monday March 23, 2024

Now playing

FOLLOWING

