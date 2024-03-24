British Labor Party turns to Thatcher to rule the law





London (AFP) Margaret Thatcher remains despised by many on the British political left, but the main Labor opposition seems comfortable citing her as she courts the right ahead of this year's election.

5 minutes

Labor leader Keir Starmer and his senior colleagues recently made reference to the Conservative icon, highlighting the party's shift towards the center since Starmer took over from left winger Jeremy Corbyn. In December, Starmer described Thatcher as having brought about “significant change” in the UK during her controversial premiership from 1979 to 1990, while Foreign Affairs spokesman David Lammy called her this week of “visionary leader”. Such comments would have been unthinkable under Corbyn. He also cited Thatcher in the 2019 general election, but said her government “led a war on working-class communities in the 1980s” and warned that “Boris Johnson's Tories are more of the same”. Corbyn lost by a landslide to Johnson, then resigned as Labor leader. Quoting Thatcher is “a good way of signaling that you are a completely changed party”, Sophie Stowers, a British political researcher in the UK at think tank Changing Europe, told AFP. This approach is also reminiscent of that of former Prime Minister Tony Blair's New Labor party in the 1990s and 2000s, which adopted some Thatcherite policies. Her successor Gordon Brown even welcomed her to Downing Street. “This shows a Labor Party that is much more pragmatic than ideological,” Stowers noted. Labor enjoys a double-digit lead over the Conservatives in opinion polls as the UK waits for current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to announce an election date, likely in the second half of the year. The center-left party presents itself as pro-business and a responsible manager of the economy – something not always seen by voters as the party's strength.

Former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown welcomed Thatcher to Downing Street in 2007 ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO / AFP It also draws parallels between the Britain of today and the one that Thatcher – who died in 2013 – took over when she became the UK's first female prime minister in May 1979. 'Iron Lady' At the time, Britain had just gone through the “winter of discontent” when widespread industrial action calling for wage increases amid soaring inflation resulted in a pile of rubbish in the streets and bodies left unburied in cemeteries. Today, Britons are feeling the effects of a cost-of-living crisis triggered by high energy prices and inflation, which are stifling economic growth and triggering widespread strikes.

Thatcher, who died in 2013, was Britain's first female prime minister JOHNNY EGGITT / AFP Harsher critics say the effects of Conservative austerity policies dating back to 2010 are still being felt. Labor finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves said this week that the UK was “at an inflection point” as it did “in the late 1970s”, which paved the way for Thatcher's radical free-market economic reforms. Starmer, 61, wrote in the right-wing Sunday Telegraph last year that Thatcher had “sought to shake Britain out of its stupor by unleashing our natural entrepreneurial spirit”. The “Iron Lady” remains dear to the right for having privatized state-owned companies, reduced the influence of unions and deregulated British financial markets. She is also hated by the left because of her complete disregard for working-class communities as she shut down swathes of heavy industry, particularly mining. Experts consider Labour's recent remarks about her to be nuanced, given the strength of feeling she still arouses.

Opinion polls indicate that British leader Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party will lose the election. Ben Stansall / AFP Reeves did not mention Thatcher specifically although Starmer's article cited her alongside Blair and Clement Atlee, Labor prime minister from 1945 to 1951. “Rewrite” history Starmer later clarified that he was only emphasizing Thatcher's “sense of purpose” and that he disagreed with her. Lammy caveated his remarks to Politico by adding that “you can challenge Mrs Thatcher's prescription.” “You'll be hard-pressed to find anything resembling an endorsement or high praise of Margaret Thatcher's legacy. They're very careful with their language,” Karl Pike, a political expert at the Queen Mary University of London.

Thatcher's proposal to close the coal mines led to a year-long miners' strike from 1984 to 1985. Oli SCARFF / AFP Nonetheless, leftists were angry. Campaign group Momentum, which backed Corbyn, said the current Labor leadership was “out of touch with the Labor movement and Labor values”. “We want to reverse Thatcher's disastrous deal, not recreate it,” he said of Reeves' speech. Richard Leonard, the former leader of the Scottish Labor Party, added: “No rewriting of history. Thatcher didn't renew the economy, she broke it.” The comments also gave the pro-independence Scottish National Party a line of attack as it tries to remain the largest party in Scotland, where Thatcher remains deeply unpopular. This week, the leader of the SNP in the British parliament, Stephen Flynn, mocked Labor MPs as “born-again Thatcherites”.

Thatcher's legacy continues to divide PETER MUHLY / AFP Stowers said Labour's approach risks alienating some voters, but polls suggest it can afford to take this approach. “They have plenty of legroom,” she added. 2024 AFP

