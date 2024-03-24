Three historic agreements between Singapore and Indonesia come into force





ANN/THE STAR Singapore and Indonesia have officially agreed to three historic pacts marking a major milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries. The three agreements, airspace management, defense cooperation and extradition, were signed during the leaders' retreat between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in January 2022. The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the entry into force of the agreement marks a historic milestone in relations between Singapore and Indonesia, highlighting the strength and maturity of the relationship between the two countries. To commemorate the occasion, Lee and President Jokowi, as he is popularly known, spoke on the phone on March 22. During their call, Lee reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to working closely with Indonesia to address common challenges, and expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship will continue to innovate. The agreements demonstrate our shared commitment to working together as neighbors to achieve results in the best interests of our two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added. The agreements come into effect a year after Singapore and Indonesia jointly requested the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in March 2023 to approve the realignment of the two countries' flight borders. The three agreements which enter into force simultaneously resolve long-standing sensitive issues in bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries dating back decades. They have been carefully negotiated to ensure a good balance of benefits for both parties so that they are sustainable and long-term, Minister of State Teo Chee Hean told Parliament in February 2022. Lee highlighted the importance of the three agreements in the House in April 2023, which he said represent a major advancement in Singapore-Indonesia relations. If we hadn't resolved these issues, they would have fester and probably one day become resentful. This would have deteriorated the entire relationship, which would not have benefited either party, he said.

