Truth Social's stock price could collapse if Donald Trump sells his shares





Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is expected to go public next week. His 60% stake in the company is valued at more than $3 billion. But if he cashes out, it could lead other investors to follow suit, sending the stock tumbling.

Hot on the heels of Reddit's recent IPO, another social media company is going public this month.

Truth Social, a platform developed by former President Donald Trump, has finally won approval to merge with his front company Digital World Acquisition Corp. The company is expected to debut on Wall Street as early as Monday, under the ticker DJT.

Either way, it's a timely market launch for Trump, whose roughly 60% stake in the company is worth more than $3 billion. Cashing in or borrowing against those holdings could ease Trump's financial stress, including legal fees and the $457 appeal bond he faces following a civil fraud verdict in New York.

This windfall could also close the fundraising gap that exists between him and Joe Biden. The outgoing president currently has a treasury three times the size of Trump's.

Standing in the way is a provision in the merger filing with the SEC, which says Trump is not allowed to sell or borrow against any of his shares for six months. But he could very well get a waiver from the company's board of directors, made up of close allies like his son Donald Trump Jr. and former Rep. Devin Nunes.

But there's a big problem: If Trump chooses to pull his shares, it could prompt other investors to head for the exit, sending Truth Social's shares tumbling.

After all, many DWAC investors don't seem to trade based on fundamentals, especially since Truth Social is not known for its high usage or revenue. Without the merger, its survival is in question, having suffered a net loss of $23 million in the first half of 2023.

Instead, it's moving more like a meme stock, with Trump's base of retail supporters leading purchases of the company's stock. Historically, meme name holders have been fickle and unlikely to adopt a buy-and-hold strategy, which could put Truth Social on shaky footing in the event of an exodus.

“I'm proud of you all. Now we can sit back and watch the patriots work their magic as $DJT flourishes on the world stage. Enjoy the show!” said Social Truth user KookyBar after the merge in a dedicated DWAC forum.

But a 12% single-day loss Friday prompted many forum participants to denounce short sellers, corruption and pump traders, underscoring the type of panic that could spread if the stock fell further.

DWAC shares are up 120% year to date and closed Friday around $38. At a price of $40, the new Truth Social entity would be worth more than $5 billion, with Trump owning the majority of shares.

