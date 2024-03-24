In disorder | Special report





fter the historic no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against then Prime Minister Imran Khan, around 90 percent of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPs were of the view that the party should not submit mass resignations of Parliament to leave Parliament. the field open to its rivals. However, a furious Imran Khan had plans beyond resignations. He took to the streets to wage open war against the establishment and against those he called collaborators and powers abroad. The move overshadowed his government's poor performance and allowed him to make a comeback on the political front.

Imran Khan's popularity has reached new heights. For more than a year, until the change of command at the highest level of the army, he appeared invincible. Then May 9 came. Ultimately, his offensive against the conspirators led him to a dead end. Today he is in prison and his party is in disarray. Various PTI leaders have divergent positions. All claim to have received specific instructions from Imran Khan. As a result, the party's problems are increasing day by day.

From the election symbol debacle to joining the Sunni Ittehad Council, several key decisions taken by the party have led to setbacks. He has also lost some major court battles. In the absence of Imran Khan, the party leadership appears divided. Many leaders disagree with the position of other colleagues presented in front of the media. This sows confusion among their supporters. Recently, several leaders began to openly criticize the leadership's decision to merge with the SIC, which caused serious problems for the party. The move was aimed at giving the party its share of reserved seats. It had the opposite effect.

Currently, senior PTI leaders seem at odds over their relationship with the SIC. This irked SIC chief Hamid Raza who warned that those issuing contradictory statements would cause disunity within the party besides adding to the problems faced by Imran Khan. In a recent television interview, he said that party discipline was being compromised and attention was being diverted from Imran Khan's cases.

Several party supporters, including some on social media, called the merger with the SIC a plot against the party leader. Some of them called Hamid Raza a stooge of the establishment. Some of them blamed the current chaos in the PTI on the SIC chief.

On the other hand, recount of ballots in some constituencies also hit the PTI hard. In a recent example, in Gujranwalas NA-81, PML-N candidate Azhar Qayyum Nahra was declared the winner with a lead of 3,201 votes, defeating PTI-backed candidate Chaudhry Bilal Ejaz, who had been declared the winner with a margin. by 7,791 votes.

There is a remarkable lack of discipline, so that everyone in the party seems free to make a statement. This demonstrates a lack of clear policy in terms of communicating the party's position on key policy issues. This is strange given that on all important issues, instructions are sought from Imran Khan and most party leaders claim that they regularly meet their leader in prison and their statements reflect his instructions.

Imran Khan's attack on the establishment won him enormous popularity, which translated into a large number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the February 8 general elections. The party later declined an offer from the PPP to form the federal government and the party leader reportedly said he was opposed to the idea of ​​talking to the thieves. Many party leaders and supporters favored the PPP, but they were rejected.

The party now faces chaos while its leader is behind bars. The precarious environment is extremely detrimental to the party and will cause frustration among its supporters. His detractors will make the most of his internal disorder. The PTI faces many challenges despite being the strongest opposition party in Punjab and the National Assemblies.

Many of the problems the party faces today can be attributed to the absence of a reasonable decision-making mechanism within the party. Office members and lawmakers continue to act in a disorderly manner, worsening the party's problems. Will the party leader, his leaders and his supporters realize that their unruly mob-like behavior will only benefit their rivals? Will they rethink their actions and start acting like a mature political party? They must review their strategy, aim for the long term and respect democratic principles. While they are at it, they must also admit that they have been guilty of paving the way for anti-democratic elements and conceding political space to them.

The writer is a seasoned broadcast journalist. He has worked with several news channels in Pakistan

