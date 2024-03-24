



A video of former President Donald Trump calling Barack Obama the founder of ISIS has gone viral on social media after the recent terrorist attack in Moscow. The footage suggested that Trump was blaming Obama for the deaths in Moscow. However, the narrative is false and out of context.

Viral video shows Donald Trump calling Barack Obama the founder of ISIS after Moscow attack, but here's the truth (REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo, photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

ISIS pays homage to President Obama, Trump said. He is the founder of the Islamic State. He founded ISIS. And I would say the co-founder would be Twisted Hilary Clinton.

The truth is that this is a remade video. Trump did not make these remarks after the Moscow attack, but when he was a Republican candidate before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump feuded with Democrats over issues including foreign policy, US troops stationed in conflict zones, and gun rights. He blasted Obama during his 2016 campaign speech from Sunrise, Florida, making the comments.

The terrorist attack in Moscow

On Saturday March 23, Russia announced that it had arrested 11 people, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with the shooting at the Moscow concert hall. The attack left 143 dead. According to Russian security services, the attackers had contacts in Ukraine. They were heading towards the border. “After committing the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side,” the FSB was quoted as saying.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published by ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency on Telegram. However, no evidence has reportedly been provided to support this claim. According to the official RIA Novosti agency, the suspected terrorists opened fire with automatic weapons and threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, starting a fire. They then allegedly fled in a white Renault car. As state media Russia 24 reported, the roof of the hall partially collapsed. More than six hours later, authorities were able to bring the fire under control.

